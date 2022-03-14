College Diamond Roundup — Lady Vikings split; Storm baseball ranked

Herald Democrat

Kenna Collett was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored three times as Grayson College defeated Des Moines Area College, 8-1, to split a home non-conference double-header.

J.T. Smith was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Kye Stone was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Ellie Vance singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (15-5), who host Vernon for a double-header on Wednesday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 9-8 loss. Hewitt was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Smith was 2-for-4 with a triple, double, drove in a run and scored twice, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Vance was 2-for-2 and drove in a run while Tara Stewart and Amiah Galcatcher each singled, walked and scored.

Baseball

Non-conference

Navarro College 4, Grayson College 3

CORSICANA — Dax Dathe singled, drove in a run and scored for Grayson College but Navarro College earned a walk-off win with three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 victory over the Vikings in non-conference action.

Albert Serrano singled, walked and scored, Connor McGinnis singled and drove in a run and Luke Piper walked, drove in a run and scored for Grayson (12-8), which plays a double-header at Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

Storm enter national rankings

DURANT, Okla. — Following a hot start to the season, Southeastern Oklahoma State has cracked the Collegiate Baseball Division II National Poll, coming in at No. 25 in this week’s rankings.

The Savage Storm, who are 19-4 overall, 10-2 in Great American Conference play and on an eight-game winning streak, are ranked for the first time since the 2012 season.

Reid Rice is tied for the lead nationally with 13 homers and is fifth with 35 RBI.

Southeastern will be back in action on Friday when it hosts Arkansas-Monticello in the opener of a GAC series at Mike Metheny Field.