Swoopes sets Division II shot put mark as she defends national title

Herald Democrat

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Whitewright native and West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes broke the national Division II record as she defended her national title at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Swoopes broke the previous Division II record set by McKenzie Warren from Concordia in 2017 with a mark of 58 feet and a quarter inch (17.68m) to be crowned champion for the second straight year. No one in the field was able to better her first attempt and the record-setting throw came on her fifth try.

Swoopes helped West Texas A&M tie for third with Azusa Pacific at 40 points to finish on the podium for the second consecutive year.

She now enters the outdoor track season looking to win a third straight national title in the shot put and second straight title in discus.