College Roundup — Grayson College softball sweeps Weatherford

Herald Democrat

Hailey Vess’ walk-off two-run homer gave Grayson College a 7-5 victory against Weatherford College and a sweep of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-3 and homered twice, J.T. Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in a run and Kye Stone homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (14-4, 5-3), who host Des Moines College in a double-header on Monday.

Grayson started with a 9-1 victory in five innings. Jordan Ages allowed an unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk, Tara Stewart was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Hewitt was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Kenna Collett homered, walked and drove in two and Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored.

SCAC

Austin College 12, Centenary 11

Chyrsi Hemby’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Austin College a 12-11 victory and a series sweep of Centenary — all of wins coming in the last at-bat — in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Lizzy Preston went 5-for-5 with a home run and scored four times, Lauren Orozco finished 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and scored four times and Carrie Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (6-10, 3-0), which plays a double-header at Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 13, Northwestern Oklahoma State 9

ALVA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a series sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State, 14-0 in five innings and 13-9, in Great American Conference action.

Kady Fryrear had two hits, including a homer, and drove in four to lead the offense in the finale. Gracie Ore also homered and drove in two while Kamarie Wallace and Jaleigh Durst each doubled and had two RBI for the Savage Storm (17-11, 8-3), who play a double-header at Central Oklahoma on Tuesday.

In the opener, Cheyenne Mahy posted a 4-for-4 outing with two RBI, Marilyn Alvarado adding a three-hit effort and Peyton Streetman, Fryrear, and Micayla Galloway each added a pair of hits. Wallace homered and drove in four and Durst homered and finished with three RBI while Amberlyn Walsworth threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Baseball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 7, Northwestern Oklahoma State 3

DURANT, Okla. — Reid Rice homered twice in both Southeastern Oklahoma State victories during a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State, 11-1 and 7-3, in Great American Conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Rice drove in four with his two blasts in the finale while Angel Ochoa had a pair of hits, including a double, Richard Ware and Cameron French each drove in runs and Cole Canuteson got the win, allowing a run on four hits with eight strikeouts in four innings for the Savage Storm (19-4, 10-2), who host Arkansas-Monticello for a series starting on Friday.

In the opener, Rice finished three hits, the two homers, and five RBI, Seth Morrow and Ochoa each had three hits – all of Ochoa’s were doubles, and drove in a run, Brett Gonzalez had two hits and two RBI and Connor Priest moved to 4-0 after allowing a run on eight hits with five strikeouts in seven innings for Southeastern, which has won eight straight games.

Non-conference

Mary Hardin-Baylor 19, Austin College 7

BELTON — Mason Woodhouse went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI during Austin College’s 19-7 loss in the finale of a non-conference series at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Sergio De Paoli was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Zack Mahoney went 2-for-3, Brant Stuber walked twice and scored twice and Logan Ballard singled, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (4-10), which starts Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a series at Dallas starting on Saturday.