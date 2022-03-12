Whitesboro uses big inning to blast Callisburg

WHITESBORO — You could see the breakthrough was about to come for the Lady Bearcats, even though the first two innings had their frustrating moments.

But Whitesboro turned things around quickly by using the whole field — from just a few feet in front of the plate to the top of the outfield wall — for a huge third inning in the Lady Bearcats’ 12-1 victory in five innings against Callisburg in District 10-3A action.

“We have so much talent and knowledge on this team,” first-team WHS head coach Preslee Gallaway said. “I see progress. They have to progress every day and keep getting better. If you can address a weakness, you’ll get better at it.”

Karley Wolf was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI doubles and walked, Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Tylar Olsen reached base safely four times and Addison McBride had a bases-clearing double for Whitesboro (5-9, 2-0), which plays at Paradise on Monday afternoon.

Ashton Huddleston was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Callisburg (6-6, 0-2).

The Lady Bearcats sent 16 batters to the plate in the third inning to break open a scoreless contest and all but one of the 10 runs came with two outs.

Two errors sandwiched around an out brought in the first run and Olsen bunted for a hit that put runners at the corners. Melanie Baldwin reached on a fielder’s choice that loaded the bases.

With two outs, Maddy Cole’s infield single to short kept the inning alive and made it 2-0. Abby Robinson had an infield single right on the third-base line when Olsen came charging home and beat the flip for the force.

McBride then emptied the bases with her double into right center for a 6-0 advantage.

Callisburg made a pitching change but Whitesboro continued the onslaught.

Bradi Gallaway followed with an RBI double to center, Wolf just missed a two-run homer off the left-field wall and had to settle for an RBI double and Hildebrand had an RBI single to left to make it 9-0.

Olsen was hit by a pitch and Baldwin singled to left to drive in the frame’s final run.

Whitesboro tacked on a pair of runs to that 10-0 advantage in the fourth. Robinson singled to open the inning, Wolf plated her with a one-out RBI double to left-center and Hildebrand closed out the scoring with an RBI single to right.

Whitesboro had loaded the bases in the first inning with two outs. Wolf and Hildebrand walked before Olsen’s infield single between the circle and first base. But Baldwin hit a soft liner to short to end the frame.

The Lady Bearcats almost jumped in front during the second inning. Keely Hartless opened with a single to left and with one out, went to second on a wild pitch and then third on a passed ball.

Robinson laid down a safety squeeze and Hartless got caught in a rundown. Robinson was eventually stranded at third.

Maci Graves got the start in the circle and came one out away from a shutout.

She allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk with eight of the 10 other outs coming on the ground.

“Throw the ball like you can,” Gallaway said. “You’ve got that defense behind you, make sure to use it.”

Callisburg scored in the fifth to avoid the shutout. Logan Noller led off the inning with an infield single, moved up on a groundout and scored on Huddleston’s two-out single to left-center that was nearly a diving catch by Robinson to end the game.

Huddleston led off the game with a single but was stranded at second after a groundout and two strikeouts.

Abby Pollard reached on an error with one out in the second but was immediately thrown out trying to steal.

With one out in the fourth, Lexi Woolsey walked and Mikayla Cain singled to right. After a force at third, Graves struck out Pollard to end the threat.