Softball Roundup — Sherman, Denison earn district victories

McKINNEY — Ava Gibson was 2-for-2 with a home run, walked and scored twice as the Sherman Lady Bearcats jumped to a big lead early in a 9-2 victory over McKinney North in District 10-5A play.

Bailey Miller was 3-for-4 with a homer and scored twice, Marissa Wells was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Kailiann Causey was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Jordyn Plumlee homered and drove in two and Ally Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and scored for Sherman (5-11, 1-1), which held an 8-0 advantage after three innings.

The Lady Bearcats host rival Denison on Tuesday night.

Maggie Olsen was 2-for-3 with a double and scored for McKinney North (2-11, 0-2).

Denison 9, Princeton 5

In Princeton, Jewel Hiberd singled, walked twice, drove a run and scored twice as Denison defeated Princeton in District 10-5A play.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-2, walked twice and scored twice, Lauren Grinspan was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Hannah Grinspan singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Carli Mackay was 2-for-3 and scored, Alicia Bohannon singled and drove in two and Bella Palmer doubled, drove in a run and scored for Denison (12-5, 1-1), which scored four times in the sixth to break open a tie game.

The Lady Yellow Jackets travel to rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Hallie Day homered and walked twice for Princeton (5-6, 1-1).

District 9-4A

Sanger 3, Van Alstyne 2

In Van Alstyne, Callie Hunter tripled and drove in a run for Van Alstyne but Sanger rallied late for a victory in District 9-4A action.

Paige Scarbro and Kelsie Adams each singled and scored and Tess Cutler drove in a run for Van Alstyne (12-3, 1-1), which has the district bye on Monday before playing at Aubrey on Tuesday.

Kyley Cochran doubled, walked and scored for Sanger (9-5, 1-0), which scored three times in the sixth inning.

District 10-3A

Boyd 7, S&S 3

In Boyd, Dara Muller was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against Boyd in district action.

Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored, Whitni Scoggins doubled and scored and Cheyenne Carr singled and scored for S&S (5-6, 0-2), which hosts Pilot Point on Monday .

Ryleigh Ashford was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBI and scored twice for Boyd (14-5, 2-0).

District 11-3A

Gunter 18, Howe 0 (5)

In Howe, Lizzie Williams went 4-for-5 with four RBI and scored twice as Gunter defeated Howe in district action.

Sarah Beth Jackson was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and scored three times, Hayden Fox was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Olivia Eft was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and scored four times and Rhyan Pogue and Skylar Pogue combined on the three-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks for Gunter (9-5, 3-0), which is off until hosting Leonard on Friday.

Kaitlyn Fuhr, Emery Snapp and Chloe Scoggins singled for Howe (2-13, 0-3), which is off until playing on Blue Ridge on Friday.