College Diamond Roundup — Austin College softball has 2 walk-off wins

Herald Democrat

The Austin College softball team picked up a pair of walk-off wins — both in extra innings — for a sweep of Centenary, 4-3 and 7-6, to start a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Calleigh King capped a four-run rally in Game 2 with an RBI double in the ninth inning for the win. Lizzy Preston was 3-for-5 with two triples and scored, Halie Swiatkowski was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Carrie Johnson was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored and Lauren Orozco was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and scored for Austin College (5-10, 2-0), which goes for the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Orozco, who was 3-for-5 with a homer, had an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for the opening victory. Preston was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored, Johnson doubled, walked and drove in a run and Alice Maisonet singled and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, Northwestern Oklahoma State 7

ALVA, Okla. — Peyton Streetman and Cheyenne Mahy each drove in a pair of runs as Southeastern Oklahoma State held on for an 8-7 victory in its Great American Conference series opener over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Streetman, who tripled, and Mahy were joined by Kady Fryrear with a two-hit game while Marilyn Alvarado singled and drove in a run for the Savage Storm (15-11, 6-3), which closes the series with a double-header on Sunday afternoon

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 9, Weatherford College 5

WEATHERFORD — Chayton Krauss was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored three times as Grayson College earned a split of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header with a 9-5 victory against Weatherford College.

Noah Brewer was 2-for-5 with a homer and scored twice, Dalton Beck was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Yanluis Ortiz doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Brandon Howell singled, walked twice and scored for Grayson (12-7, 2-2), which faces Navarro in Corsicana on Monday afternoon.

The Vikings started with a 3-0 loss. Brewer singled and walked twice, Dax Dathe singled and Devin Warner walked.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, Northwestern Oklahoma State 6

DURANT, Okla. — Dylan Turner allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts over seven innings and Southeastern Oklahoma State held on for an 8-6 victory in the Great American Conference series opener against Northwestern Oklahoma State at Mike Metheny Field.

Reid Rice hit his ninth homer of the season while Dylan Herd had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run, Blake McQuain had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run and Cameron French and Bryce McDermott each drove in two for the Savage Storm (17-4, 8-2), who close out the series with a double-header on Sunday afternoon.

Non-conference

Mary Hardin-Baylor 7, Austin College 0

BELTON — Jake Webster went 3-for-3 during Austin College’s 7-0 loss against Mary Hardin-Baylor in a non-conference double-header.

Sergio De Paoli and Scott Hosmer each singled and walked for the ‘Roos (4-9), who close out the series on Sunday afternoon.

Austin College started with a 13-0 loss. Branson Vrazel was 2-for-4, Mason Woodhouse walked twice and De Paoli singled and walked.