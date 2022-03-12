Baseball Roundup — Jackets end Richardson Tournament on high note

Herald Democrat

DALLAS — Canaan Farley Jr. singled, drove in two and scored twice as Denison ended the Richardson Tournament with a 6-3 victory in six innings against Carrollton Creekview.

Owen Ewton singled, walked and scored, Garland Parker walked twice and scored, Ty Kirkbride doubled and walked and Jack Aleman walked and scored for Denison (6-6), which starts District 10-5A action at Wylie East on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets also had an 11-5 victory against Dallas Skyline. Peyton Johnson was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Zane Bellows was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored twice, Farley Jr. singled, drove in two and scored, Kirkbride singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Aleman singled, walked and scored twice.

Frisco Tournament

Frisco Centennial 6, Sherman 3

In Frisco, Logan Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple, double and scored twice as Sherman ended the Frisco Tournament with a loss against Frisco Centennial.

Connor Clark singled, walked, and drove in a run, Gabe Blankenship doubled and drove in a run and Paxton Samuelson singled and scored for Sherman (4-5), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday to start District 10-5A play.

The Bearcats also had a 10-6 victory in six innings against Frisco. Samuelson was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Landon Gutierrez was 3-for-3, walked and drove in two, Clark tripled, walked twice, drove in three and scored twice, Caleb Thompson was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Adam Young doubled and drove in a run and Hunter Purser walked three times, drove in a run and scored.

Anna Tournament

Bells 9, Decatur 1 (6)

In Anna, Cooper Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI, walked, scored and combined with Colt Stone on a two-hitter as Bells closed the Anna Tournament with a victory over Decatur.

Preston Carter was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Lane Kendrick was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Koehler High was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Peyton Cole singled, walked and scored twice for the Panthers (7-1), who open District 11-3A play at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Bells also had a 16-5 loss in four innings against Van Alstyne. Ben Burleson was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Koehler High singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Colt Stone tripled and scored and Cooper Smith doubled, walked and scored.

Emory Rains 3, Van Alstyne 0 (6)

In Anna, Mathew Crawford was 2-for-2 during Van Alstyne’s loss against Emory Rains to end the Anna Tournament.

Dakota Howard went 2-for-3 while Antonio Zamora and Luke Juarez singled for the Panthers (9-1), who play at Quinlan Ford on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne also had a 16-5 victory in four innings against Bells. Weston Holbert was 2-for-2, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Riley Dancer singled, drove in three and scored twice, Howard singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Cade Milroy singled, drove in two and scored and Juarez walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Whitesboro-Madill Tournament

Whitesboro 10, Ardmore (Okla.) 3

In Whitesboro, Jacob Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored as the Bearcats closed the tournament they co-host with Madill (Okla.) with a victory against Ardmore.

Jake Hermes was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Clayton Knight drove in three, walked and scored, Maxx Parker was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice and Greyson Ledbetter doubles, walked twice, drove in two, scored and combined with Torran Naglestad and Jace Sanders on a two-hitter for Whitesboro (5-3), which starts District 10-3A play by hosting Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Bristow (Okla.) 8, Whitewright 0

In Madill, Okla., Zayne Prieto doubled and walked during Whitewright’s loss against Bristow (Okla.) to finish the Whitesboro-Madill (Okla.) Tournament.

Whitewright (3-9) will open up District 11-3A action when it hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Windthorst Tournament

Gunter 9, Jacksboro 2 (5)

In Windthorst, Cade Dodson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored as Gunter finished the Windthorst Tournament with a victory against Jacksboro.

Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Trey Oblas tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Mason Sadler singled and scored twice and Zach Boland walked and scored twice for the Tigers (10-1), who start District 11-3A play by hosting Bonham on Tuesday.

Gunter also had a 10-3 victory in six innings against Windthorst. Colson Wood was 2-for-2 with three RBI, Sadler was 2-for-3, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Dodson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Oblas was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Rigsby was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice.

Bowie Tournament

Bowie 13, S&S 2 (4)

In Bowie, Nolan Moore singled and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against the host Jackrabbits to end the Bowie Tournament.

Ryan Smith scored while Joey Carter, Keeden Jones and Tyler Nunn singled for the Rams (5-6), who start District 10-3A action by hosting Callisburg on Tuesday.

S&S also had an 11-2 loss in five innings against Bowie’s junior varsity. Skyler Hogan was 2-for-2 with a double and scored, Carter singled and scored, Smith singled and Eli Mahan drove in a run.

Ponder Tournament

Rio Vista 10, Tom Bean 2

In Ponder, Alex Sanchez scored twice during Tom Bean’s loss against Rio Vista to close out the Ponder Tournament.

Collin Cherry and Owen Langford each singled for the Tomcats (1-7), who play at Ector in District 11-2A play on Tuesday.