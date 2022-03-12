2021-22 All-District Boys Basketball Teams

Herald Democrat

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Karson Templin, Jr., Lovejoy.

Offensive Player of the Year – Dylan Frazier, Sr., McKinney North.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Grant Jessen, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Aidan Partee, Sr., McKinney North.

Newcomer of the Year – Micah Gibbs, Jr., McKinney North.

Freshman of the Year – Jordan Molina, Fr., Sherman.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Lovejoy.

First Team

Kasai Burton, Sr., Sherman; Vontrelle Sanders, Jr., Sherman; Jax Thompson, Sr., Lovejoy; Devin Brumfield, Jr., Princeton; Grayson Ryan, Sr., The Colony; Jaidyn Cotto, Jr., The Colony; Josh Pearre, Sr., McKinney North; B.J. Hooper, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Ant Williams, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill.

Second Team

Trey Rhodes, Sr., Denison; Jahyden Davis, Sr., The Colony; Isaiah Sadler, Sr., Princeton; Kidus Getenet, Sr., Lovejoy; Taiden Connor, Sr., Lovejoy; Adam Herod, Jr., Wylie East; Riley Shore, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill.

Honorable Mention

Sherman – Elijah Chapman, Sr.; Phoenix Grant, Jr.; Ashton Alexander, Sr.

Denison – De’Teaurean Johnson, Sr.; Corey Roberts, Jr.; Ty Rhodes, Fr.

Academic All-District

Sherman – Ashton Alexander, Sr.; Kasai Burton, Sr.; Phoenix Grant, Jr.; Anthony Gionfriddo, Sr.; Jacob Lester, Sr,; Vonte Sanders, Fr.; Vontrelle Sanders, Jr.; Jakobe Shannon-Henderson, Soph.

District 9-4A

VAN ALSTYNE – The all-district 9-4A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – J.J. Boling, Sr., Van Alstyne.

Offensive Player of the Year – Carson Brown, Jr., Van Alstyne.

Defensive Player of the Year – Kerry Alexander, Sr., Melissa.

Sixth Man of the Year – Naod Dereje, Sr., Celina.

Newcomer of the Year – Jadun Mason, Soph., Anna.

Manager of the Year – Bill Cummins, Sr., Gainesville.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Van Alstyne.

First Team

Blake Skipworth, Sr., Van Alstyne; Kade Ramer, Soph., Van Alstyne; Jonathan Brown, Jr., Anna; Carter May, Jr., Aubrey; Zac Hamilton, Sr., Aubrey; Cooper St. Aubin, Soph., Celina; Cason Evans, Sr., Gainesville; Justin Maina, Sr., Melissa; Hudson Czarnecki, Sr., Melissa.

Second Team

Greg Cade Jr., Sr.; Anna; Mason Cotton, Sr., Anna; Branden West, Soph., Aubrey; Rhet Bleemel, Sr., Aubrey; Brower Nickel, Sr., Celina; Tavenor Watts, Sr., Melissa; Thabani Ndhlukula, Sr., Melissa; Sanger, Jordan Collendrina, Sr., Sanger.

All-Defensive Team

Dylan Geller, Sr., Van Alstyne; Grayson Stewart, Soph., Anna; Branden West, Soph., Aubrey; Ayden Greenlee, Sr., Celina; London Daniels, Soph., Gainesville; Tim Ferguson, Sr., Melissa; Jordyn Brown, Jr., Sanger.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Gavin Montgomery, Sr.; Riley Dancer, Jr.

Aubrey – Gavin Banes, Soph.

Celina – Dean Hamilton, Soph.; Eric Hafiovic, Jr.

Melissa – Ben Schemmel, Sr.; Nate Crain, Sr.

Anna – Dennis Jefferson, Jr.; Kyler Simmons, Sr.; Reece Snodgrass, Soph.; Sean Steens, Soph.

Gainesville – Daunte Scott, Soph.; Derrick Massey, Jr.; Yonas Franklin, Soph.

Sanger – Brandon Hodge, Jr.; Hunter Nelms, Fr.; Tayt Chupp, Sr.

Academic All-District

Van Alstyne – Blake Skipworth, Sr.; Carson Brown, Jr.; Dylan Geller, Sr.; Gavin Montgomery, Sr.; J.J. Boling, Sr.; Jackson Allen, Jr.; Kade Ramer, Soph.; Nick Castillo, Jr.; Riley Dancer, Jr.; Sean Wilson, Sr.; Zach Thomas, Soph.

District 10-3A

PONDER – The all-district 10-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Tyler Long, Jr., Ponder.

Offensive Player of the Year – Jesse Klein, Sr., Callisburg.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Mac Harper, Jr., Whitesboro; Logan Durant, Sr., Paradise.

Co-Sixth Man of the Year – Max Heinsley, Fr., Whitesboro; Javien Gonzalez, Jr., Ponder.

Newcomer of the Year – Timber Crider, Soph., Ponder.

First Team

Torran Naglestad, Sr., Whitesboro; Jake Hermes, Sr., Whitesboro; Kason Williams, Jr., Whitesboro; Daymon Orr, Sr., S&S; Aidan LeMasters, Jr., Boyd; Kyle Stewart, Sr., Valley View; Waymon Gilkey, Sr., Callisburg; Dayne Thompson, Soph., Paradise; Kade Brackeen, Sr., Paradise; Aydon Cox, Sr., Pilot Point; Rowdy Robinson, Soph., Pilot Point; Clay Akins, Sr., Ponder; Hayes Hutcherson, Sr., Ponder; Juke Kelley, Sr., Ponder.

Second Team

Jace Sanders, Jr., Whitesboro; Dylan Ridenour, Sr., S&S; Dorian Williams, Sr., Boyd; Colton Montgomery, Jr., Callisburg; Aiden Eugster, Sr., Callisburg; Dustin Meadows, Sr., Paradise; Kyler Kelsey, Sr., Paradise; Cade Carter, Sr., Pilot Point; Tyler Akins, Sr., Ponder; Dalan Smith, Jr., Valley View.

District 11-3A

LEONARD – The all-district 11-3A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Brett Nix, Soph., Leonard.

Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Garza, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Luke Lopez, Sr., Howe; Kenny Burkholder, Sr., Gunter.

Sixth Man of the Year – Zak Defrange, Sr., Howe.

Newcomer of the Year – Hunter Dunn, Sr., Bells.

Coach of the Year – Luke McCarley, Leonard.

First Team

Jacob Campbell , Soph., Howe; Austin Haley, Jr., Howe; Bo Baker, Sr., Bells; Cooper Smith, Jr., Bells; Ryan Kennedy, Sr., Pottsboro; Kaiden Pines, Jr., Gunter; Logan Shade, Sr., Blue Ridge; David Brooks, Sr., Leonard; Cam Bush, Jr., Bonham.

Second Team

Cooper Dorris, Jr., Pottsboro; Connor Hocsh, Jr., Pottsboro; Blake Rolen, Sr., Bells; Jackson Burkholder, Soph., Gunter; D.J. Brown, Sr., Leonard; Ethan Richardson, Soph., Leonard; Justin Campbell, Sr., Leonard; Christian Longoria, Sr., Blue Ridge; Isiah Gaddis, Soph., Blue Ridge; Michael Crosby, Sr., Bonham.

Honorable Mention

Howe – Eli Wilson, Sr.

Whitewright – Kayden Carraway, Sr.; Caleb Kennemur, Sr.

Pottsboro – Travis Teague, Sr.; Aaron Massie, Sr.

Bells – Jaden Nelson, Sr.; Spencer Hinds, Jr.

Bonham – Jamari Murrell, Sr.; Avery Coker, Sr.

Blue Ridge – Casey Walls, Jr.

Leonard – Kale Perkins, Sr.; Russell Murphy, Soph.

District 13-2A

MUENSTER – The all-district 13-2A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Grant Hess, Sr., Muenster.

Offensive Player of the Year – Dawson Foster, Jr., Lindsay.

Defensive Player of the Year – Eli Saucer, Sr., Muenster.

Sixth Man of the Year – Kane Wolf, Jr., Lindsay.

Newcomer of the Year – Kellen McDaniel, Fr., Alvord.

Coach of the Year – Lynn Cook, Muenster.

First Team

Carter Scott, Soph., Collinsville; Nathan Bocanegra, Jr., Collinsville; Hayden Hilliard, Soph., Tioga; Weston Griffin, Soph., Era; Andrew Flaming, Sr., Muenster; Devon Bindel, Jr., Muenster; Kiertan Pateel, Sr., Lindsay.

Second Team

Logan Westbrook, Sr., Tioga; Declan McDaniel, Jr., Alvord; Camron Seiter, Jr., Alvord; Kyle Greer, Sr., Era; Steven Furhman, Sr., Lindsay; Josh Pateel, Jr., Lindsay; Colton Decker, Jr., Muenster.

Honorable Mention

Collinsville – Landon Carpenter, Soph.; Rylan Newman, Soph.

Tioga – Elijah DeLeon, Jr.; Evan Ballinger, Jr.; Evan Mayes, Sr.

Lindsay – Clay Fuhrman, Sr.

Muenster – Madix Franklin, Jr.; A.J. Christopher, Sr.

Era – Cooper Weatherly, Soph.

Chico – Layne West, Fr.; Matthew Longacre, Jr.

Alvord – Ryder Richey, Sr.

Academic All-District

Tioga – Evan Ballinger, Jr.; Elijah Deleon, Jr.; Tyler Henley, Jr.; Christian Case, Jr.; Luke Vaughan, Jr.; Hayden Hilliard, Soph.; Austin Norwood, Fr.; Evan Mayes, Sr.; Logan Westbrook, Sr.; Tanner Yant, Sr.

Collinsville – Jagger Goedertier, Sr.; Colin Barnes, Soph.; Rylan Newman, Soph.; Logan Jenkins, Soph.; Jake Westerfield, Fr.; Parker Wells, Soph.

District 14-2A

CELESTE – The all-district 14-2A boys basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Wyatt Wigington, Sr., Bland.

Offensive Player of the Year – Holden Madewell, Sr., Celeste.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jarvis Hill, Sr., Honey Grove.

Co-Newcomers of the Year – Cort Garner, Soph., Honey Grove; Case Nichols, Fr., Sam Rayburn.

Coach of the Year – Jeff Smith, Celeste.

First Team

Branson Ashlock, Soph., Tom Bean; Corey Turner, Sr., Bland; Alex Fisk, Jr., Honey Grove; Jawonte Stephens, Sr., Celeste; Michael Connelly, Jr., Celeste; Tony Jones, Jr., Wolfe City.

Second Team

Qua Stephens, Jr., Celeste; Brandon Lewis, Sr., Celeste; Aiden Cherry, Jr., Wolfe City; Shane White, Jr., Wolfe City; Tristan Thomason, Sr., Bland; Micah Wommack, Soph., Trenton; Riker Stewart, Jr., Sam Rayburn.

Honorable Mention

Tom Bean – Lucas Fitzgerald, Jr.; Jason Siros, Jr.; C.J. Richter, Soph.

Honey Grove – Jordan Woods, Sr.; Brody Mahan, Fr.; Levi Beavers, Fr.

Bland – Nicolas Fernandez, Sr.; Calem White, Sr.

Trenton – Levi Recer, Sr.

Wolfe City – Adin McDonald, Jr.; Caden Edwards, Jr.; Cavan Armstrong, Soph.; Connor Adams, Jr.

Academic All-District

Tom Bean – Owen Langford, Sr.; Branigan Gomez, Jr.; Branson Ashlock, Soph.; Matthew Ball, Soph.