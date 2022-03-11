Storm's Dworsky, Brzovic earn All-Central Region hoops honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men's basketball has a pair of players earn D2CCA All-Central Region honors with Adam Dworsky on the first-team and Ante Brzovic picked up second-team recognition.

The Savage Storm (24-6) are the only team in the Central Region with multiple players named to the all-region team.

Dworsky, a senior from Flower Mound, was the GAC Player of the Year award after averaging 17.7 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 45.9 percent on three-pointers.

He also become climbed to fifth on the NCAA Division II career assists list with 884 career assists, finishing his career with the single game, single season, and career assists record both at Southeastern and in the GAC.

Brzovic, a freshman from Zagreb, Croatia, averaged 17.8 points and 11 rebounds on his way to first team All-GAC honors and being the conference Freshman of the Year.