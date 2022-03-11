Boys Powerlifting Roundup — Denison duo to state; Bells tops in region

Herald Democrat

KELLER — The Denison Yellow Jackets are sending a pair of athletes to the state powerlifting meet after their performances at the Division I Region 6 meet at Keller Central.

Junior Ty Kirkbride advanced after finishing third at 123 pounds with a total of 990 pounds. He was 20 pounds behind Mansfield Timberview’s Amari Crowder while Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Zachary Rexin won the region title with 1,050 pounds.

This is the second straight season Kirkbride will compete at state – last year he was the region champ at 114 pounds.

Sophomore Kyson Lusane is headed to state after being the region runner-up at 132 pounds with a total of 1,155 pounds. He finished 55 pounds in front of Keller Fossil Ridge’s DQ Johnson. Jose Jimenez of Everman won the region title with 1,240 pounds.

Lusane missed out on state last year with a third-place finish at 114 pounds.

The state meet is March 25-26 in Abilene. It is the 11th straight season Denison has sent a lifter to state.

Noah Stegman placed 12th at 181 pounds with a total of 1,200 pounds.

Denison finished 11th in the team standings with eight points, just one point short of the top 10 and six points shy of the top five.

Division 2

In Kennedale, Van Alstyne’s Gio Torres had a third-place finish at the Division 2 Region 6 meet.

Torres, competing at 132 pounds, lifted a total of 900 pounds to get bronze. He ended up 25 pounds behind runner-up Alexis Huerta of Gainesville for the second and final spot for the state meet.

Zane Sun placed fifth on a tie-breaker at 242 pounds with a total of 1,390 pounds.

Nathan Pacheco was seventh at 123 pounds with a total of 760 pounds.

Nic Loya was eighth at 275 pounds with a total of 1,310 pounds.

Knox Wilson placed ninth at 114 pounds with a total of 630 pounds.

Van Alstyne finished 15th in the team standings.

Division 3

In Decatur, the Bells Panthers won the Division 3 Region 6 title while Whitewright and Whitesboro also had state qualifiers.

The state meet is March 25-26 in Abilene.

Bells won the team crown with 23 points, two points ahead of Bowie and four in front of City View.

Junior Payton Cole was the region champion at 132 pounds with a total of 1,055 pounds.

Junior Jeffrey Boyd advanced to state with a runner-up finish at 148 pounds with a total of 1,230 pounds.

Junior Lane Kendrick advanced to state with a runner-up finish at 165 pounds with a total of 1,335 pounds. Bangs’ Ian Cortez won with a total of 1,360 pounds.

Senior Christian Mena advanced to state with a runner-up finish at 198 pounds with a total of 1,410 pounds. City View’s Jourdain Durham won with 1,545 pounds.

Brian Usrey was fifth at 114 pounds with a total of 495 pounds.

Joseph Monroe was ninth at super heavyweight with a total of 1,110 pounds.

Whitewright placed seventh in the team standings with 11 points, just three from a top-five finish.

Senior Shane Davis won the region title at 220 pounds with a total of 1,585 pounds. It is his second straight appearance at state.

Angel Cruz was third at 198 pounds with a total of 1,310 pounds and Kasey Sanders was sixth with a total of 1,205 pounds.

MarcAnthony Gonzales was fifth at 242 pounds with a total of 1,400 pounds.

Whitesboro was ninth in the team standings with nine points.

Senior Ignacio Salas was the region champion at 148 pounds with a total of 1,370 pounds. Jacob Smith finished fourth with 1,105 pounds, losing a tie-breaker with Leonard’s Josh Barlagne, Alex Labrada was seventh with 1,035 pounds and Asher Contreras was 12th with a total of 970 pounds.

Jeremiah Velten was ninth at 198 pounds with a total of 1,110 pounds.

Marshall Knowlton was 12th at 220 pounds with a total of 1,165 pounds.

Jacob Castillo was 12th at 242 pounds with a total of 1,205 pounds.

Division 4

In Alvord, the Tom Bean Tomcats had three athletes earn spots at state with their performances at the Division 4 Region 6 meet.

The state meet is March 25 in Abilene.

Tom Bean finished fifth in the team standings with 17 points, just five points from third.

Senior Angel Raygoza won the region title at 308 pounds by lifting a total of 1,135 pounds. He set the regional record in his weight class for deadlift (410 pounds) and overall total.

Freshman Lucas Woolem was the region runner-up at 114 pounds with a total of 620 pounds. Electra’s Nathaniel Donaghey won the title at 660 pounds.

Senior Justin Baque was the region runner-up at 132 pounds with a total of 930 pounds. Alvord’s Wyatt Abbott won the title with 1,010 pounds.

Tioga had four lifters earn top 10 finishes.

Dalton Stanley was fourth at 220 pounds with a total of 1,210 pounds.

Jesus Molina was eighth at 181 pounds with a total of 805 pounds.

Cason Serna was eighth at 198 pounds with a total of 950 pounds.

Chase Waller placed 10th at 148 pounds with a total of 805 pounds.