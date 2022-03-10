Texoma DU readies for spring event

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

While winter is making a comeback today, spring is on the calendar.

And with the changing of the seasons, the spring fundraising efforts for Ducks Unlimited are now underway.

Next up for quacker backers is next week’s Texoma DU Couple’s spring fundraiser, an event that returns to the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park on Friday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

While Cajun food has been catered in the past, this year, the local DU group will opt for Texas barbecue catered by Deiter Brothers in Lindsay.

Tickets to Texoma Couples event (which are $75 for couples and $60 for individuals) can be purchased at the DU events page on the organization’s website at https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Texoma-Spring-Event-55625.

For tickets and more information, call Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108 or Newt Wright at 918-557-2622.