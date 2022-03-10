Sherman soccer squads lose against Wylie East

Herald Democrat

WYLIE — Garrett Wilkens scored for Sherman but a late goal by third-place Wylie East handed the Bearcats a 2-1 loss in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (9-9-3, 5-7-1) stayed a point behind fourth-place Lovejoy in the chase for the final playoff spot. The Bearcats end the season by hosting Princeton on March 18 and now need Lovejoy to lose both of its final matches, at Rock Hill and home against Denison, to have a chance to make the postseason.

If Lovejoy wins either match, it clinches the final berth.

Wilkens scored nearly 26 minutes into the contest off an assist from Julian Nandin but Wylie East tied the score less than nine minutes before half-time and netted the winning goal with eight minutes remaining.

Girls

District 10-5A

Wylie East 3, Sherman 0

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against third-place Wylie East during District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Sherman (3-15-2, 0-12-1) closes out its season at Princeton on March 18.

Wylie East (16-4-1, 9-3-1), which led 1-0 at half-time, moved a point behind Lovejoy in the chase for the second seed.