Baseball Roundup — Sherman wins, ties at Frisco Tournament

FRISCO — Connor Clark homered and drove in three runs as Sherman tied Paris North Lamar, 8-8, in six innings to close out the first day of the Frisco Tournament.

Logan Williams was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Paxton Samuelson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Hunter Purser walked twice and scored twice and Daniel Clark double, walked and scored for the Bearcats (3-4-1), who continue tourney play on Saturday.

Sherman opened the tournament with a 4-2 victory against Plano. Gabe Blankenship was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Logan Williams doubled and scored, Trevor VanSant was 2-for-3 with a double, Connor Clark singled, walked and scored, Paxton Samuelson drove in a run and Landon Gutierrez allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five in a complete-game effort.

Richardson Tournament

Belton 3, Denison 2 (6)

In Richardson, Ty Kirkbride doubled, walked and drove in a run during Denison’s walk-off loss in six innings against Belton at the Richardson Tournament.

Zane Bellows was 2-for-2, Preston Paulson singled and drove in a run, Garland Parker singled and scored and Canaan Farley Jr. doubled for the Yellow Jackets (4-6), who continue tourney action this weekend.

Denison opened the tournament with an 8-3 victory in six innings over Dallas Hillcrest. Parker was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Farley Jr. was 2-for-2 and walked twice, Paulson was 2-for-3 and scored, Peyton Johnson drove in two runs, Zaidan Ramey scored three times and Owen Ewton singled, drove in a run and scored.

Windthorst Tournament

Holliday 7, Gunter 0 (5)

In Windthorst, Carter Layton singled during Gunter’s loss against Holliday to close the first day of the Windthorst Tournament.

The Tigers (8-1) will continue tourney action this weekend.

Gunter opened the tournament with a 13-5 victory in four innings against Peaster. Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI, scored twice and walked, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Cade Dodson was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three times, Mason Sadler walked three times and scored twice and Trey Oblas doubled, drove in two and scored.

Anna Tournament

Van Alstyne 7, Lone Oak 2

In Anna, Dakota Howard was 3-for-4 and a single shy of the cycle and scored three times as Van Alstyne opened the Anna Tournament with a victory against Lone Oak.

Cade Milroy was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Mathew Crawford and Luke Juarez each singled, walked and drove in a run and Riley Dancer and Caden Whitley combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks for Van Alstyne (8-0), which continues tourney action this weekend.

Bells 7, Decatur 5 (6)

In Anna, Cooper Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored as Bells started the Anna Tournament with a victory against Decatur.

Lane Kendrick was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Ben Burleson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Brock Rodgers singled, walked and scored for Bells (6-0), which continues tourney action this weekend.

Bowie Tournament

S&S 13, Nocona 7

In Bowie, Cade Russell was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in three runs and scored as S&S opened the Bowie Tournament with a win over Nocona.

Kota Richardson doubled, walked, drove in three and scored, Joey Carter walked twice and scored twice, Nolan Moore singled and drove in two and Hunter Blanscett singled, walked and scored twice for the Rams (5-4), who continue tourney action this weekend.

Whitesboro-Madill (Okla.) Tournament

Lone Grove (Okla.) 9, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Maxx Parker singled and walked during the Bearcats’ loss against Lone Grove (Okla.) to open the tournament they are hosting with Madill (Okla.).

Jacob Smith, Jace Sanders and Clayton Knight walked for Whitesboro (4-3), which continues tourney play this weekend.

Ardmore (Okla.) 10, Whitewright 4

In Whitesboro, Tyler Trapp was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and scored during Whitewright’s loss against Ardmore (Okla.) in the Whitesboro-Madill (Okla.) Tournament.

Clayton Warford scored twice, Deegan Bement and Cooper Coley walked and Zayne Prieto scored for Whitewright (3-8), which continues tourney action this weekend.

The Tigers started the tournament with a 12-2 loss in five innings against Lone Grove (Okla.). Trapp drove in two runs, Warford was 2-for-3 and Bement singled, walked and scored twice.

Ponder Tournament

Grand Saline 8, Tom Bean 0 (5)

In Ponder, Gage Moore singled during Tom Bean’s loss against Grand Saline in five innings at the Ponder Tournament.

Tom Bean (1-6) will look to continue tourney action this weekend.

The Tomcats started the tournament with a 14-4 loss in four innings against Ponder. Wyatt Curd was 2-for-2 and scored, Owen Langford was 2-for-3 and scored, Moore doubled and drove in a run, Grayson Finney singled and drove in a run and Dustin Hickman singled and scored.