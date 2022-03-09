S&S' Raney headed to D-III football champ Mary Hardin-Baylor

SADLER — Nathanael Raney’s introduction to high school was as part of a program that didn’t win a game.

Now as the senior leaves S&S, he is heading to a program that didn’t lose at all last season.

Along the way Raney helped the Rams improve over his first three seasons, including a second round playoff appearance, and his efforts caught the eye of the defending Division III champions.

Raney announced he will play football for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, which has become one of the premiere programs in the country over the past decade.

He chose the Cru over East Texas Baptist University.

“It was definitely something that stuck out,” Raney said. “The biggest thing that stuck out with Mary Hardin-Baylor was they sent a coach to come and talk to me. The other schools it was phone calls and texts. Him driving three hours from Belton showed a lot to me, showed how much they cared about their program.”

Raney also plans to major in business and his campus visit showed off the school’s academic side.

“If I were to end up there, I would have a great four-year experience with that as well,” he said.

As a tight end and H-back, Raney caught just 20 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown to go with six rushes for 73 yards over the past three seasons.

It wasn’t those numbers that impressed UMHB. It was his physical nature around the line of scrimmage.

“They loved my film and the ability to go help their program out,” Raney said. “Halfway through the season they had to put me at offensive lineman. I was just worried about the team – they come first.”

This past season Raney totaled six catches for 12 yards and was named second-team all-district as S&S finished 2-8 overall and 2-4 in District 8-3A (II) action. The Rams were a victory short of a second straight playoff berth — a 14-0 loss against Whitewright was the difference between the final postseason spot and fifth place in the standings.

Raney was a first-team all-district selection as a junior, totaling six catches for 35 yards, and helped the Rams make it to the area round before losing to Holliday for a 6-5 overall record. S&S went 3-3 in 8-3A (II) contests to earn the third seed for the postseason.

A 20-7 win over Blooming Grove in the bi-district round was the program’s first playoff victory since a region semifinal appearance in 2014.

“Being put in the position we were, we were willing to work and do what we needed to do,” Raney said. “And that’s what I’m going to do at Mary Hardin-Baylor.”

Mary Hardin-Baylor won the Division III championship this past fall with a 15-0 record after a 57-24 win against North Central (Illinois) in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

It was the second national title in four seasons for the program, which also went 15-0 during the 2018 campaign. The Cru also won the national title in 2016 and was the runner-up 2017, although those seasons were vacated.

Even with a COVID-19 shortened 2020/21 season, Mary Hardin-Baylor has just one loss in the past four years, has lost more than one game in a season once sine 2009 and the last time it did not earn at least a share of the American Southwest Conference title was in 2004, when it ended as the national runner-up.