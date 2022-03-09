Diamond Roundup — Lady Pirates walk it off; Whitesboro's Maynard Ks 17

Herald Democrat

COLLINSVILLE — Shelby Derzapf’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Collinsville to a 3-2 victory against Era in the District 10-2A opener.

Derzapf also allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks, Addisyn McDonnell singled, walked and drove in a run, Haidyn Bryson singled and drove in a run and Katy Whaley singled and scored for Collinsville (6-7, 1-0), which is scheduled to host Ector in non-district action on Friday.

Tioga 19, Saint Jo 3 (3)

In Saint Jo, Kaylee Evans doubled, walked three times, drove in three and scored twice as Tioga opened District 10-2A action with a run-rule victory against Saint Jo.

Katie Houk singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Valerie Benke walked three times and scored twice, Taffi Adams walked, drove in two and scored twice, Kaitlyn Garrison walked three times, drove in two and scored twice and Abbie Benke walked three times, drove in a run and scored three times for Tioga (5-7, 1-0), which is scheduled to host Lindsay on Friday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 18, Gainesville 0 (3)

In Gainesville, Jenna Pharr was 3-for-3 with a pair of triples, walked, drove in three and scored four times as Van Alstyne opened district play with a run-rule victory over Gainesville.

Tess Cutler was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored, Rylee Adams was 2-for-3 with a triple with three RBI and scored and allowed a one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk, Madi Thomas was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice and Callie Hunter was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (12-2, 1-0), which is scheduled to host Sanger on Friday night.

Baseball

District 11-2A

Trenton 19, Tom Bean 13

In Tom Bean, Chris Harmon was 4-for-5 with four RBI and scored three times during Tom Bean’s district-opening loss against Trenton.

Collin Cherry was 4-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Gage Moore was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Braylin Barrett was 2-for-4 with two doubles, walked and scored, Owen Langford singled and drove in two and Wyatt Curd walked, drove in a run and scored twice for the Tomcats (1-4, 0-1), who play in the Ponder Tournament starting on Thursday.

Non-district

Whitesboro 2, Wolfe City 1

In Whitesboro, Hayden Maynard threw a one-hitter as the Bearcats won a pitchers’ duel against Wolfe City in non-district action.

Maynard allowed an unearned run to go with 17 strikeouts and three walks while Greyson Ledbetter singled and drove in a run, Jace Sanders singled, walked and scored, Mac Harper drove in a run and Torran Naglestad scored for Whitesboro (4-2), which opens the tournament it co-hosts with Madill starting on Thursday.