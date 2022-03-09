Denison's Fry signs with Paris Junior College

The trajectory isn’t guaranteed to follow a straight line of ascension, no matter how preordained such a rise might be.

Jade Fry jumped into the starting lineup as a freshman and earned all-state accolades a year later. But the next season turned out to be a roller-coaster ride. Denison ended with a 5-20 record. Fry started the season sidelined with an injury and things didn’t get much better from there.

“Last year was a big factor for me. I didn’t have a good year,” she said. “Some people didn’t think I would keep playing but I knew I wanted to. I wanted to keep striving for something bigger.”

Fry had a big bounce-back season, the Lady Jackets quadrupled their win total and the process ended up working out as the talented guard signed her letter of intent to play for Paris Junior College.

She chose the Lady Dragons over Trinity Valley, South Plains and Collin County College.

“My relationship with the coaches for sure. The way I related to the girls,” Fry said. “I really liked the connections.”

This past season she averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, four steals and three assists and was named the District 10-5A Offensive Player of the Year. She scored the 1,000th point of her career, had a pair of game-winning buzzer-beaters — including a three-pointer against Sherman — and scored a career best 44 points in her final game.

She was the lone senior on a roster about to have its third head coach in three years and she knew she had to be better in all areas.

“Maturity and leadership are the biggest things. I’ve gotten mentally tougher,” said Fry, who has also been an area track qualifier in multiple events. “Senior year I felt like they looked up to me and I had to lead them.”

Fry helped lead the Lady Jackets’ major improvement by going 20-12 and just missing the playoffs on a tie-breaker against Lovejoy after Denison tied the Lady Leopards for fourth in the 10-5A standings with a 5-9 record. But a loss in the second-to-last game against Lovejoy kept them out of the postseason.

“I really wanted to get to the playoffs my last year,” she said.

As a sophomore, she averaged 12 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in helping the Lady Yellow Jackets reach the region quarterfinals for just the second time in program history. Fry was a first-team all-district and Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selection.

During her freshman year, Fry averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists as Denison had another 20 win season and advanced to the playoffs.

Paris Junior College went 10-19 overall this past season and 6-11 in Region XIV conference play under first-year head coach Brittany Christian. The Lady Dragons did qualify for the Region XIV Tournament and nearly upset nationally-ranked Blinn College in the opening round but came up short in a 77-74 loss.

“They like me as a (forward),” Fry said. “I didn’t really care about the position.”