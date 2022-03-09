College Roundup — Grayson softball sweeps; AC baseball wins

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD — Kaylee Hewitt homered, walked and drove in two as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 3-2, to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

J.T. Smith doubled and scored, Tara Stewart singled and scored and Bailey Ross allowed an earned run on four hits in five innings for the Lady Vikings (12-4, 3-3), who host Weatherford in a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started with a 7-2 victory. Kenna Collett was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, Amiah Galcatcher homered and drove in three, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Addie Lewis doubled and scored.

Non-conference

McMurry 12, Austin College 4

ABILENE — Austin College had a 12-4 loss to McMurry that was part of the ‘Roos getting swept in a non-conference double-header.

Chrysi Hemby doubled and drove in a run, Lizzy Preston walked twice, Lyndsey Busch singled and drove in a run and Karsen Lampkin and Hailie Swiatkowski each singled and scored for Austin College (3-10), which hosts Centenary in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series beginning on Saturday.

The ‘Roos started with a 24-0 loss in five innings. Calleigh King was hit by a pitch for AC’s only base runner.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Weatherford College 4, Grayson College 3

Connor McGinnis was 2-for-3 with a homer and scored twice but Grayson College lost against Weatherford College, 4-3, in eight innings as the Vikings opened North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with a double-header split.

Davis Powell doubled, walked and drove in two, Nick Vernars walked and scored and Chayton Krauss doubled for Grayson (11-6, 1-1), which travels to Weatherford for a double-header on Saturday.

J.D. Gregson had a two-run walk-off homer to give the Vikings a 3-1 win in the opener. Powell doubled, walked and scored, Dax Dathe singled and scored, Noah Brewer singled and drove in a run and Dalton Beck threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Non-conference

Austin College 18, Capital University X

Zack Mahoney was a triple shy of the cycle, drove in four and scored three times as Austin College defeated Capital University, 18-8, in non-conference action.

Jake Webster was 4-for-6 with a double, five RBI and scored, Logan Ballard was 3-for-3, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Brandon Hill was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice, drove in a run and scored four times, Branson Vrzael was 3-for-6 and scored four times and Mason Woodhouse was 2-for-5 with a double and scored twice for Austin College (4-7), which starts a series at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 5, Rogers State 4

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Matt Miles homered and Joseph Ramirez drove in a pair of runs as Southeastern Oklahoma State held on for a 5-4 victory in non-conference action at Rogers State.

Ramirez and Blake McQuain each collected a pair of hits while Cameron French and Luke Lockert each drove in runs for the Savage Storm (16-4), which takes a five-game winning streak into its Great American Conference series at home against Northwestern Oklahoma State starting on Saturday afternoon.

Golf

Storm fourth at Broncho Invite

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Jordan Holfiield turned in a 10th-place finish to pace Southeastern Oklahoma State in the season-opening Broncho Invitational at Gallardia Country Club

The Savage Storm were fourth with a 36-hole score of 609, which was eight shots off the lead. It was the program’s third top-five finish of the year.

Holifield opened play with a 77 in round one but bounced back with an even par 72 for a 149 to tie for 10th.

Justice Hartman fired back-to-back 75s to finish with a 150 and in a tie for 16th.

Jesse Rouse opened with a 79 and then shot 75 for a 154 and finish tied for 28th.

Trent Zorgdrager finished tied for 38th after rounds of 80 and 76 for a two-day total of 156.

Dalton McGinnis posted a pair of 80s to combine for a 160 and finish tied for 55th.

Matthew O'Steen played as an individual and finished tied for 20th after carding rounds of 77 and 75 for a 152.

Southeastern will be back in action April 4-5 at the Red Apple Country Club in Heber Springs, Ark., for the Natural State Classic.