Pogue on point as Gunter tops Pottsboro in 11-3A action

POTTSBORO — The Lady Tigers know how important it can be to bank wins early in district play, especially with the way last season ended.

Gunter went into the final three games of the season in a battle for the district title but finished as the fourth seed for the playoffs. The battle atop the standings isn’t expected to be any less fierce this spring and banking wins with a good start is what everyone is looking for.

“We’ve got a competitive district again. We’ve got to bring the heat every game,” GHS head coach Leigh Vickery said. “You could lose it in those last couple of games. We’re don’t want it to bite us in the butt like it did last year.”

The Lady Tigers remained undefeated in District 11-3A action as Rhyan Pogue threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a 2-0 victory over the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals.

“When she’s on, she’s on,” Vickery said. “Rhyan and (catcher) Hayden (Fox) do such a good job. I have 100 percent trust in them to get the job done.”

Sarah Beth Jackson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in a run and Lizzie Williams singled and drove in a run for Gunter (8-5, 2-0), which plays at Howe on Saturday afternoon.

Emily Pittman tripled while Leah Kaska walked and Aly Malone allowed an earned run on seven hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks for Pottsboro (11-3, 1-1), which hosts Bonham on Monday.

The Lady Cardinals, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped, have improved mightily over last season when they finished with just seven wins.

Gunter took a 1-0 lead in the second. Gabi Geisendorff bunted with one out and Malone’s throw to first was low, allowing Geisendorff to scamper over to second. With two outs, Jackson went the other way for an RBI double onto the grass just beyond third base.

The Lady Tigers went up 2-0 in the fifth with a two-out rally. Pogue tripled to right center before Williams’ hard one-hopper right near the third-base bag. Kaska fielded and fired to first but Williams was called safe instead of the third out being recorded and Pogue scored on the play with an insurance run she didn’t need.

Gunter had chances throughout the contest to pad its lead — none bigger than when Malone got out of a jam in the third. Olivia Eft led off with a single and Fox bunted. An error on the play put both Lady Tigers in scoring position. But a popout and a pair of strikeouts allowed Pottsboro to remain down by just a run.

“Aly does a great job in the circle for them. I was ready for us to put up some runs against her,” Vickery said. “Our bats went a little dead in the tournament this weekend. We’ll find it again.”

There were six Lady Tigers left in scoring position, including two in the seventh, to go with a pair thrown out on the bases.

Pottsboro’s problem was they couldn’t get anyone on against Pogue.

She retired the side in order in the first and third innings and closed the game with 12 straight outs after the Lady Cardinals’ best chance to get on the board.

Pittman launched a triple to right field to lead off the fourth and then Malone walked and stole second. But a bunt sandwiched between strikeouts kept Gunter in front.

Pogue walked Kaska in the second inning but struck out three to strand the only other Pottsboro runner to reach.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tessa Delacruz led off with a drive to right but it ended up being a long out. Kaska then had a hit taken away by second baseman Keeli Sweet when she reached up and snagged a liner ticketed for right field. Pogue closed out her gem with a final strikeout.