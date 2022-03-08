Marks resigns as Sherman boys basketball coach

Sherman head boys basketball coach Jordan Marks announced he has stepped down almost a month following the end of his fourth season in charge of the program.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to pour into the athletes, the students, the school and the community,” Marks wrote on social media. “I did not know much about the city before taking the job, but now you will always have a piece of my heart.”

The Bearcats went 13-20 this past season and 3-11 in 10-5A action to place seventh in the standings. Sherman swept rival Denison, which is also looking for a new coach this off-season, and beat third-place McKinney North. But the Cats also had four district losses by five points or less which kept them from challenging for a playoff spot.

Marks was hired in the summer of 2018 after spending three years as an assistant at Pflugerville Hendrickson. He had been a mainstay in the Austin area with a pair of head coaching jobs at St. Dominic Savio Catholic and Austin High.

Sherman made the playoffs in each of the seasons prior to Marks’ arrival but suffered bi-district losses to Justin Northwest, which went on to the state tournament each season. The program is still seeking its first postseason victory since 2013. Sherman’s last deep playoff run was to the region semifinals in 2009.

But despite coming close in almost every one of Marks’ seasons, the Bearcats could never advance out of District 10-5A.

During the 2020-21 season, Sherman went into the final week of the season in the hunt for the fourth playoff spot but ended up fifth in the standings and with a 12-13 overall record.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the Bearcats again ended up in fifth place and had an overall record of 10-23.

Sherman went 9-22 in Marks’ first season after an 8-10 start. Despite struggling through district play, the Bearcats were still alive for a playoff spot going into the final four games.

The latest realignment released by the University Interscholastic League in early February has Sherman in District 13-5A with Denison, Greenville, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa and Princeton for the next two years.