Mahy throws perfect game as Storm softball sweeps ECU

ADA, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy had a perfect game in Southeastern Oklahoma State’s sweep of East Central in Great American Conference action during a 4-0 victory in the opener and then won the second game in relief in a 3-2 victory.

Mahy, who struck out five, became the first Southeastern pitcher since Marjorie Johnson in 2009 to record a no-hitter and the first since Christina Cearly in 2003 to toss a perfect game. It goes down as the fourth perfect game in program history and the 17th no-hitter. It also becomes the seventh perfect game in GAC history and the first since the 2019 season.

Kady Fryrear homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs while Alexis Lambert and Kamarie Wallace each collected two hits and Peyton Streetman singled and drove in a run for the Savage Storm (14-11, 5-3), who play a series at Northwestern Oklahoma State starting on Saturday.

Gracie Ore went 3-for-3 as Southeastern finished off the sweep while Wallace added a pair of hits and drove in a run, Fryrear finished with two RBI — including the deciding run on a sac fly in the top of the seventh inning.