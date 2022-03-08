Grayson Whitetail meeting Wednesday; Commissioners pass resolution

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

On Tuesday morning, as thunder, lightning and snow grains fell outside the Grayson County Courthouse building, things were pretty electric inside too.

With the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department bringing to town a public scoping meeting at Grayson College on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m., the Grayson County Commissioners Court left little doubt about what it believes needs to be the outcome for a TPWD proposal to open up a gun deer season this fall in the local woods.

The Commissioners Court did so through a proclamation opposing the TPWD proposal, a proclamation that passed by way of a unanimous vote by commissioners and Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

In part, the resolution noted Grayson County’s unique and long-standing archery only hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, something that TPWD is seeking to change after a petition was brought forth by two men a year ago challenging the status quo.

The resolution closed by stating that… “WHEREAS, the citizens of Grayson County have long benefited from archery-only hunting regulations, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department should listen to the many area residents who oppose the suggested changes; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department be urged to preserve the archery-only hunting regulations for white-tailed deer in Grayson County and to continue to prevent rifle hunting of the animal in the area.”

Unanimously adopted at the Tuesday morning meeting by the Grayson County Commissioners Court, the local resolution followed the adoption of a similar resolution that was passed a day earlier in Collin County. Like Grayson County, TPWD is trying to bring a gun deer season to Collin County and neighboring Dallas and Rockwall Counties, three counties which opened to archery-only deer hunting in 2012 after years of success here in Grayson County.

One way or the other, the issue will be voted upon once and for all as the current regulatory cycle for TPWD concludes later this month with the March 24 meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission in Austin.

After Tuesday’s meeting of the local Commissioners Court, it was clear that once again another wave of strong opposition has come from local constituents opposing the move by TPWD.

And Magers left little doubt about some of his own thoughts concerning the latest attempt by TPWD to bring rifle hunting to the local woods.

“Well, I think it’s pretty obvious that the local folks here want to stay with bowhunting,” said Magers. “I think that’s what we need to do. It’s just disconcerting when bureaucrats at the state level try to run the agenda for local constituents. So, we’re going to stand up for that and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that bowhunting stays in effect.”

When asked if the Grayson County Commissioners Court resolution on Tuesday — and the Collin County effort a day earlier — would have any effect on TPWD’s decision in Austin, Magers said that it should.

“It should,” he said. “I think the fact that we passed a unanimous resolution is probably going to help to a certain extent. I would hope that they would listen to us. But again, I think if they were listening to us, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Magers has been on the local scene for a long time and he responded by shaking his head negatively when asked if deer population numbers were becoming an issue here in Grayson County. Magers noted that he is a landowner and that some bowhunters utilize his land, but he also made his feelings on the issue crystal clear.

“The fact that we’re having this conversation is just ridiculous, period,” said Magers. “They should leave us alone and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

And then, with a nod to an argument about standardizing regulations and making things simpler, Magers gave his thoughts once again.

“All I can tell you is that I guess somebody in Austin doesn’t like checking two boxes, they just want to check one is all I can figure out.”