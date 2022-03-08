Diamond Roundup — Whitewright, Bells softball win big in district play

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Abreanna Smith was 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBI and scored four times as Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge, 16-1, in five innings in District 11-3A action.

Kiera Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Madie Rohre allowed an unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk, Raygan Latimer tripled, drove in three and scored, Robin Edwards singled and drove in two, Kiley Anderson was hit by three pitches, walked and scored four runs and Regan Eldredge singled, walked and scored twice for Whitewright (9-3, 2-0), which plays at Bells on Monday night.

Bells 19, Leonard 6

In Leonard, Bailee Dorris was 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, walked, drove in three and scored three times as Bells cruised to a win over Leonard in District 11-3A play.

Riley Rolen was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Kylee Beach singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Brooklyn Blodgett and Kinley Weger each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Chloe Russum allowed an earned run on five hits with 16 strikeouts and five walks for Bells (9-8, 2-0), which hosts North Lamar in non-district action on Friday.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 10, Sherman 0 (5)

In Sherman, Kailiann Causey walked during the Lady Bearcats’ district-opening loss against Prosper Rock Hill.

Sherman (5-10, 0-1) is scheduled to play at McKinney North on Friday night.

Jolie Malan was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI for Rock Hill (12-7, 1-0).

Wylie East 15, Denison 5 (5)

In Wylie, Hannah Grinspan doubled, drove in three runs and scored during Denison’s district-opening loss against Wylie East.

Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-3 and scored, Ashlinn Hamilton walked twice, drove a run and scored, Lauren Grinspan singled and scored and Alicia Bohannon drove in a run for Denison (11-5, 0-1), which is scheduled to host Princeton on Friday night.

Isabella Flores homered and drove in five runs for Wylie East (9-8, 1-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 9, Pilot Point 6

In Pilot Point, Karley Wolf doubled, drove in three runs and allowed an earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks as Whitesboro started district play with a victory against Pilot Point.

Maddy Cole doubled and drove in two, Keely Hartless was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Addisen McBride was 2-for-5 with a double and scored and Melanie Baldwin singled, walked and scored three times for Whitesboro (4-9, 1-0), which hosts Callisburg on Friday.

Ponder 3, S&S 1

In Ponder, Whitni Scoggins singled, walked and scored during S&S’ district-opening loss against Ponder.

Dara Muller tripled and walked, Brenna Howard singled and walked twice and Bri Fowler singled and walked for S&S (5-5, 0-1), which hosts Boyd on Friday night.

Mollie Taft tripled, drove in two and scored for Ponder (6-6, 1-0).

Baseball

District 11-2A

Collinsville 10, Era 5

In Collinsville, Colin Barnes was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and scored three times as the Pirates opened district play with a victory against Era.

Cash Morgan was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Parker Wells was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Rylan Newman singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for Collinsville (1-1, 1-0), which plays in the Lindsay Tournament on Thursday.

Ector 14, Tioga 9

In Tioga, Tanner Yant was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice, drove in three and scored during Tioga’s district-opening loss against Ector.

Logan Westbrook was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored four times, Sam Mott was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Jonah Grubbs was 2-for-2 and scored and Caden Pelley doubled and drove in two runs for Tioga.

Non-district

Sam Rayburn 10, S&S 4

In Ivanhoe, Eli Mahan tripled and drove in three runs during S&S’ loss against Sam Rayburn in non-district action.

Ryan Smith singled, walked and drove in a run while Joey Carter and Tyler Nunn each singled and scored and Keeden Jones drove in a run for S&S (4-4), which completes in the Bowie Tournament starting on Thursday.