Denison loses against Celina in non-district action

CELINA — Depending on the game, the Yellow Jackets have found through the first week of the season that runs have either been easy to produce or hard to come by.

Getting into a groove has taken some time after the opening tournament was wiped out due to bad weather and part of the upcoming one might end up in that category as well.

But Denison is doing its best to work out the kinks after a 4-0 loss against Celina in non-district action.

“We’re still working on who fits where in the lineup,” DHS head coach Brent Bollinger said. “Missing that first tournament hurt because we need to see more live arms. Our offense has to be more consistent.”

Drew Meek was 2-for-3, Canaan Farley Jr. singled and Kaleb Grigg and Garland Parker walked for Denison (3-5), which opens the Richardson Tournament on Thursday with games against Dallas Hillcrest and Belton.

Ty Marthiljohni went 2-for-2 with a double, walked and drove in a run while Zak Henderson walked twice and scored for Celina (4-3).

Through eight games the Jackets have an equal amount with at least four runs as they do with two runs or less.

“Once we find that consistency in the lineup I think we’ll be pretty tough,” Bollinger said.

Against the Bobcats they weren’t able to get a runner past first base until the seventh innings, when they put the first two runners on.

Grigg walked and then Meek dunked a single into left field. But two strikeouts and a groundout to short ended the potential rally.

Denison had someone reach base in every inning but the first and third.

Meek singled to center with two outs in the second but was forced at second to end the frame.

Farley Jr. singled the other way to right field with one away in the fourth but never moved off first.

Parker walked with two outs in the fifth and Farley Jr. reached on a two-out error in the sixth.

Celina managed only four hits against starter Cooper Mackay and relievers Zane Ramey and Ayden Burgos, who combined on seven strikeouts.

“I was proud of the pitchers. With five games this week we need to save some arms,” Bollinger said. “Our pitching and defense keeps us in games.”

But the Bobcats did walked five times, get hit by three pitches and take advantage of an error to build a 4-0 lead through five innings.

Celina got on the board in the second when Marthiljohni had a two-out double into the right-field corner and Zach Veverka followed with an RBI single to center.

Mackay nearly got out of a jam in the third after Henderson walked with one out and Noah Bentley was hit by a pitch. Caden Mitchell worked a full count but struck out to keep the Bobcats from loading the bases.

Jackson Rooker bunted to the left side of the mound, Mackay’s throw to first was high and Celina went up 2-0 on the error.

Ramey induced a 6-4-3 double play in the fourth kept the deficit there but in the bottom of the fifth, Bentley singled to center, Rooker walked with one out and a balk moved them up. Bentley raced home on a wild pitch and Marthiljohni plated the final run with a perfectly placed hit-and-run single to where second baseman Peyton Johnson had just departed to go cover the bag.