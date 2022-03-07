College Roundup — Taylor leads Grayson hoops all-conference honors

Herald Democrat

Forward Promise Taylor was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year for her performance during the 2021-22 season.

Taylor, who also was an all-conference and all-Region V selection, averaged 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and four blocks and shot 57.5 percent from the field.

Daiysha Brown and Marta Duda were named honorable mention all-conference selections. Duda averaged 11.3 points, seven points while Brown averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals

On the men’s side, D.J. Thomas was named to both the all-conference and all-Region V team. He averaged 26.8 points, 9.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Tyrone Williams was an all-conference selection after averaging 27.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals.

Baseball

Non-conference

Eureka 19, Austin College 8

Alex Angerstein went 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice but Austin College suffered a 19-8 loss against Eureka College in non-conference action to snap a three-game winning streak.

Ashton Caston was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Beau Beshires 2-for-2 and scored, Brandon Hill doubled, drove in two and scored and Zach Marshall singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (3-7), which plays at Letourneau on Tuesday night.

Southeastern’s McQuain named GAC Baseball Player of the Week

DURANT, Okla. —After writing his name in the record books while also helping Southeastern Oklahoma State to four straight wins, Blake McQuain has been named Great American Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

McQuain, a native of Shawnee, Okla., hit .600 with a 12-for-20 effort at the plate with five doubles and seven RBI while scoring nine runs as the Storm beat Central Oklahoma before sweeping a series with Southern Nazarene.

His biggest game as when he put together a 6-for-7 performance in Game 2 of the series against SNU, matching a Southeastern and GAC record for hits in a game while helping the Storm to a 27-14 win over the Crimson Storm.