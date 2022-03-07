Austin College women’s water polo trio earn weekly CWPA awards

Herald Democrat

Austin College women's water polo players Sophie Oliver, Valery Piachonkina, and Kalissa Niles have all been recognized with CWPA weekly honors.

Oliver, a senior from Houston, was named the CWPA Division III Player of the Week after scoring 10 goals with six steals and six ejections drawn as the 'Roos went 2-2, including victories over then No. 5-ranked Chapman as well as NCAA Division II opponent Fresno Pacific.

Piachonkina, a senior from Castro Valley, Calif., was outstanding in goal for the 'Roos and was named the CWPA Division III Defensive Player of the Week. Piachonkina had 27 blocks and seven steals during the four game stretch, to go along with five assists for Austin College.

Niles, a freshman from Richmond, was named the CWPA Division III Rookie of the Week for her stellar collegiate debut. She tallied her first collegiate goal and also had six steals, five assists, and five field blocks for the 'Roos.