Southeastern basketball players earn All-GAC honors for 2021-22

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — After winning the conference regular season title, Southeastern Oklahoma State dominated the league's honors with Adam Dworsky being named Great American Conference Player of the Year while Ante Brzovic was the Freshman of the Year, and Kelly Green earned Coach of the Year honors.

Dworsky and Brzovic were also named first-team all-conference selections while Kellen Manek earned second-team honors and Bobby Johnson and Jett Sternberger were honorable mention selections.

Taylor Cox was recognized for his work in the classroom and was men's basketball's only Elite Scholar Athlete, while Dworsky and Manek were named Distinguished Scholar Athletes.

Dworsky, a senior from Flower Mound, averaged 17.5 points while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 45.1 percent form beyond the arc. He led the GAC in assists with 6.8 per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Brzovic, a freshman from Zagreb, Croatia, averaged 17.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, which ranks second in the lead, while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.

Manek, a senior from Harrah, Okla., averaged 12.7 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and hitting 38.9 percent from three-point range. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds and three assists per game.

Sternberger, a sophomore from Kingfisher, Okla., is averaging 16.7 points to go with 3.8 rebounds and a steal per outing.

Johnson, a senior from Atoka, Okla., is putting up 13.1 points on 53.3 percent overall shooting and 41.7 percent from three-point range. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

Moon, Cantwell earn All-GAC honors

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball duo Briley Moon and Kamryn Cantwell have earned All-Great American Conference honors for the 2021-22 season.

Moon, a junior from Martin's Mill, was named a second-team selection while also earning Distinguished Scholar Athlete for her work in the classroom.

She averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 41.2 percent on three-pointers.

Cantwell, a junior from Bowie, was an honorable mention selection. She led the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 83.2 percent at the free throw line. She also led the team in assists at 3.2 per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.