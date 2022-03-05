Softball Roundup — Lady Jackets ends Bells Tournament with a victory

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Ashlinn Hamilton threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and also was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI as Denison finished the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a 7-0 victory in four innings.

Katelynn Martinez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Hannah Grinspan doubled and walked and Emmerson Dickinson singled and scored for the Lady Yellow Jackets (11-4), who open District 10-5A play at Wylie East on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets also had a 7-7 tie in four innings with Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Grinspan was 2-for-3 with four RBI and scored, Hiberd was 3-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, Hamilton doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Dickinson singled, drove in a run and scored and Maddison Luper was 2-for-3.

Denison also had a 12-0 victory in three innings against Bells. Martinez was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice, Hiberd doubled, drove in three and scored, Hamilton homered and drove in two, Carli Mackay singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Alicia Bohannon singled, walked and score twice.

Bells 12, W.T. White 5 (3)

In Bells, Kylee Beach tripled, walked, drove in three runs and scored as the Lady Panthers closed their tournament with a victory against W.T. White.

Mackenzie Melton tripled, drove in two and scored, Brooklyn Blodgett doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kinley Weger singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Riley Rolen singled, drove in two and scored twice.

The Lady Panthers also had a 9-8 loss in three innings against Dodd City. Beach was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Weger doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Blodgett doubled and scored and Rolen singled, drove in a run and scored.

Bells also had a 2-0 loss in five innings against Cooper. Bailee Dorris singled and walked while Blodgett walked.

The Lady Panthers suffered a 9-1 loss in five innings against Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Dorris doubled, walked and scored.

Bells also had a 12-0 loss in three innings where the Lady Panthers did not have a base runner.

Whitewright 16, North Hopkins 0 (3)

In Bonham, Madie Rohre was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, four RBI and scored twice as Whitewright closed out the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a victory against North Hopkins.

Ashton Long was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Kiley Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times, Regan Eldredge was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times, Raygan Latimer was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Kassidy Snow drove in two runs for Whitewright (8-3), which hosts Blue Ridge in District 11-3A play on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers also picked up a 14-1 victory in four innings over Sam Rayburn. Long was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Eldredge was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Latimer was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored three times and Rohre walked twice and scored twice.

Whitewright also had a 6-6 tie in four innings against Dodd City. Latimer was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Abreanna Smith doubled, drove in two runs and scored and Kiley Anderson doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Pottsboro 3, Anna 1 (5)

In Bonham, Aly Malone threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 and scored twice as Pottsboro ended the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a win over Anna.

Leah Kaska singled and drove in two runs, Trinity Miller was 2-for-2 and Emily Pittman drove in a run for the Lady Cardinals (11-2), who host Gunter in District 11-3A play on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro also had a 2-1 victory in six innings against Sam Rayburn. Tessa Delacruz was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Malone allowed an unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, Kaska was 2-for-3 with a double and Emily Pittman singled and scored.

The Lady Cardinals also had a 9-5 victory against North Hopkins. Malone was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice and Kaska was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Pottsboro also had a 5-0 victory in six innings against Dodd City. Malone threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a double, Schiltz was 3-for-3 with a double and scored twice and Delacruz was 2-for-3 with a double.

Sam Rayburn 11, Howe 8 (4)

In Bells, Kennadi Barrett went 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored during Howe’s loss against Sam Rayburn to end the Bells-Bonham Tournament.

Kaitlyn Fuhr was 2-for-3 with a triple and double, drove in a run and scored twice, Jordan Brunner was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Payton Stapleton was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and scored for the Lady Bulldogs (2-11), who host Bonham in District 11-3A action on Tuesday night.

Howe also came away with a 3-3 tie in five innings against Collinsville. Ryleigh Craven was 2-for-2 and scored, Jocee McCullar was 2-for-3 and Jordan Brunner drove in two runs.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a 6-4 loss in four innings against Trenton. Fuhr doubled, walked twice and scored, Shelbee Taylor walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Barrett singled and drove in a run.

Howe also had a 17-2 loss in four innings against Anna. Stapleton singled and scored while Railyn Murphy and Barrett each singled and drove in runs.

Missouri City Tournament

Friendswood 10, Sherman 0 (4)

In Missouri City, Marissa Wells singled as the Sherman Lady Bearcats closed the Missouri City Tournament with a loss against Friendswood.

Mackenzie Clark added a hit for Sherman (5-9), which opens District 10-5A play when it hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bearcats also had a 10-0 loss in five innings to Katy. Ava Gibson, Bailey Miller and Addey Kuhn all signed.

Sherman suffered an 11-0 loss in six innings against Brazoswood where the Lady Bearcats did not have a base runner.

The Lady Bearcats also had a 12-2 loss in five innings against Alvin. Libby Cernero doubled and drove in a run, Ally Baker was 2-for-2, Miller singled and drove in a run and Gibson doubled.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Van Alstyne 15, Lakeview Centennial 1 (3)

In Van Alstyne, Avery Jennings was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice as the Lady Panthers closed their tournament with a victory against Lakeview Tournament.

Callie Hunter was 2-for-2 with a triple, double, three RBI and scored twice, Paige Scarbro was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jenna Pharr singled, drove in three and scored twice and Kelsie Adams singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (11-2), which starts District 9-4A play at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers also tied Denton Ryan, 4-4 in five innings, as Adams tripled and scored and Madi Thomas walked twice and scored.

Van Alstyne also won, 12-1 in four innings, against Lone Oak. Hunter was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Thomas was 2-for-2 with two doubles and scored twice, Adams homered, drove in two and scored twice and threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk, Pharr was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored and Tess Cutler and Rylee Adams each singled, drove in a run and scored.

Burnet Tournament

College Park 8, Gunter 0 (4)

In Burnet, Bailey Ivey was hit by a pitch as Gunter closed the Burnet Tournament with a loss against College Park.

The Lady Tigers (7-5) travel to Pottsboro on Tuesday night for District 11-3A action.

Gunter had a 12-2 loss in four innings against Burnet. Olivia Eft homered and drove in two and Sarah Beth Jackson tripled and scored.

The Lady Tigers also earned a 13-0 victory in three innings against Johnson City. Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Eft was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Rhyan Pogue singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Jackson singled, walked twice and scored twice and Shey Menkhoff walked twice, drove in a run and scored.

Gunter also had a 4-2 victory in five innings against Wimberley. Eft singled, drove in a run and scored, Fox drove in a run and Skyler Pogue, Madi Thigpen and Jackson all walked and scored.

Coppell-Marcus Tournament

Mansfield 16, Whitesboro 2 (4)

In Coppell, Addisen McBride singled and scored during Whitesboro’s loss against Mansfield to end the Coppell-Marcus Tournament.

Melanie Baldwin and Keely Hartless drove in runs for the Lady Bearcats (3-9), who open District 10-3A play at Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Whitesboro also had an 11-2 loss in four innings against Arlington Martin. McBride doubled and scored, Bradi Gallaway singled and scored and Baldwin singled and drove in a run

The Lady Bearcats also had a 3-2 loss in five innings against Denton Guyer. Gallaway homered and walked twice, Olivia Hildebrand doubled and drove in a run, Tylar Olsen doubled and Karley Wolf singled and scored

Whitesboro also had a 5-0 loss in five innings against Coronado. Maddy Cole was 2-for-2 and Wolf singled.

Lindsay Tournament

Aubrey 10, S&S 1 (4)

In Lindsay, Brenna Howard doubled and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against Aubrey to end the Lindsay Tournament.

Grace Hyde walked and scored and Ashlynn Fowler singled for the Lady Rams (5-4), who start District 10-3A play at Ponder on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rams also had a 13-3 win in three innings against Lindsay. Harlee Wooten was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Whitni Scoggins was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Bri Fowler and Marlee Howard each singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Brenna Howard walked twice, drove in a run and scored.

S&S also earned an 8-0 victory in five innings against Lindsay. Dara Muller scattered five hits and three walks with six strikeouts, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI, Hyde singled, drove in a run and scored and Scoggins singled, walked and scored twice.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Blue Ridge 4, Tioga 0 (4)

In Blue Ridge, Abbie Benke had the lone hit for Tioga as the Lady Bulldogs closed the Blue Ridge Tournament with a loss to the host Lady Tigers.

Katie Houk walked for Tioga (4-7), which starts District 10-2A play at Saint Jo on Wednesday.

Tioga also had a 7-0 victory in four innings against Celeste. Abbie Benke threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks and was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI, walked and scored, Sara O’Bryan was 2-for-2 and scored, Channing Hurst tripled, drove in a run and scored and Valerie Benke singled, walked and scored twice.