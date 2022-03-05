Sherman beats The Colony to stay in postseason race

The Sherman Bearcats went into the second half of the district schedule knowing what they needed to do if they wanted the last few matches of the season to mean something.

Now with two contests remaining, the Cats might not control their own destiny but they are as close as can be to the final playoff spot without actually holding it after Victor Escobedo scored in each half to give fifth-place Sherman a 2-1 victory over sixth-place The Colony in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

It was the third straight win for Sherman (9-8-3, 5-6-1), which plays at third-place Wylie East on Friday. The Cats moved just a point behind Lovejoy in the chase for the district’s final postseason berth with a maximum of six points left out there to earn. If the two teams end up with the same point total, they will need a tie-breaker to see which will advance.

“This is about as good as I can ask for. I would have taken it at the beginning of district. If you would have asked three games ago, to come away with all nine points, the kids have the right mentality,” SHS head coach Matt Ellis said. “They’re working their tails off for each other.”

Juan Guedez had the goal for The Colony (7-8-5, 2-7-3), which was eliminated with the loss.

In the first meeting, the teams played to a 3-3 tie and The Colony earned the extra point with a 3-2 advantage during the shootout. Any outcome after regulation was not in Sherman’s best interest.

“Even a shootout win wasn’t going to help us,” Ellis said. “We had to get three points.”

Escobedo netted the deciding goal with 23:34 remaining when be curved a 25-yard free kick from the right side over the leaping attempt by The Colony keeper Anthony Vazquez.

“Victor leads our team in shots. He gets himself in position to shoot,” Ellis said. “He handles balls really well on set pieces.”

Escobedo had nearly scored in the opening stages of the second half when Paxson Wecker made a run deep on the left side but the two couldn’t connect on a pass into the middle of the box.

The score came after the Cougars threatened to break the tie. Diego Valdespino rocketed a shot off the left post that Sherman keeper Luis Terrazas deflected away to keep out of the net.

Juan Orellana also got in the way of a point-blank shot from Blake Galvez and Edwin Lopez’s free kick from midfield was on net but right at Terrazas.

Despite playing a man up for the final 18 minutes, Sherman was forced to hold off The Colony’s late flurries.

Julian Nandin blocked a shot inside the final 10 minutes just moments after The Colony had a corner kick cleared.

Galvez’s boot with 3:22 remaining went far right and the Cougars couldn’t get off a good look in a frantic final minute.

“The last game with them we were up 3-1 and gave up two late goals,” Ellis said. “Everything’s going straightforward because they had to.”

The Bearcats tried to add an insurance goal but were unable to find one. Roman Quintana had an attempt blocked and then Wecker’s pass to Quintana in the middle of the box was cleared right before he could get off a shot.

The best chance came with 13:35 left when Garrett Wilkens made a move on a defender at the top of the box and blasted a shot that forced Vazquez to make a sprawling save.

“We had three strong chances to score; we just couldn’t finish,” Ellis said.

The match was tied at half-time with each side netting a goal within 49 seconds of the other.

There were only a few early opportunities — Terrazas stopped a low shot towards the right post a couple minutes in and Sherman went on the attack five minutes later.

Wilkens’ cross from the left side of the box was a little too high for any Bearcat to make a play and then Nandin whistled a corner kick right over Vazquez’s outstretched hands.

With just under 26 minutes left in the half, Escobedo headed home a Nandin corner from the left side to give Sherman the advantage.

But The Colony had a quick counter and after a throw-in, Guedez sent in a long, arching shot that Terrazas came out to play but couldn’t get there before a big bounce went over his head and into the net to tie the score

Wilkens nearly put Sherman back in front a minute later as he broke free but sent the shot over the crossbar.

The Colony almost took the lead in the middle of the half but Orellana recovered after a scramble in the right side of the box. A shot got past Terrazas but Orellana was there to make a sliding stop in front of the open net and Sherman cleared.

The Cougars had two other chances before the break — Hugo Castillon’s low shot went outside the left post and Rodolfo Reyes’s free kick sailed harmlessly through the box at the 9:12 mark.

Escobedo had a shot out of a crowd in the middle of the box just miss at the left post in the closing minutes of the half.