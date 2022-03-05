Girls Powerlifting Roundup — Sherman, Denison lead state qualifiers

Herald Democrat

AZLE — The Sherman Lady Bearcats are sending four athletes to the state powerlifting meet after their performances at the Class 5A Big School Region 6 meet.

It is the third straight season the program will have multiple entries at state.

Sherman finished third in the team standings with 29 points, just ahead of Mansfield Summit’s 25. Azle won the title with 49 points while Wylie East was the runner-up with 33 points.

The state meet is March 18-19 in Corpus Christi.

Senior Jennifer Muniz won the region title at 105 pounds with a total of 660 pounds, finishing 60 pounds ahead of Mansfield Summit’s Melani Thapa.

Carina Mata earned the region crown at 123 pounds with a total of 800 pounds, just edging out Azle’s Riley McKelvain by 10 pounds for the top spot.

Senior Lanie Fajerson was the region runner-up at 165 pounds with a total of 775 pounds. Wylie East’s Nyliah White won with a total of 825 pounds.

Harley Adkins was the region runner-up at 114 pounds with a total of 635 pounds. Azle’s Mackenzie Benton won the region title with a total of 680 pounds.

Haley Gentry was third at 259 pounds with a total of 710 pounds.

Mea Benton placed fourth at 181 pounds with a total of 700 pounds.

Brandy Moran was sixth at 148 pounds with a total of 595 pounds.

Kaylee Brand was right behind Moran with a seventh-place finish at 148 pounds with a total of 590 pounds.

Class 5A D-II Region 6

In Prosper, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets had two qualifiers for the state meet following their efforts at the Class 5A Small School Region 6 meet.

It is the eighth time in nine seasons and sixth straight year Denison has multiple state qualifiers.

Denison finished fifth in the team standings with 17 points, getting into the top five on a tie-breaker with Prosper Rock Hill. The Lady Jackets were 10 points behind runner-up Carrollton Creekview. Princeton won the region title with 58 points.

The state meet is March 18-19 in Corpus Christi.

Junior Kianna Jones cruised to a second straight region title at 165 pounds with a total of 945 pounds, easily outdistancing Frisco Memorial’s Caitlyn Flaherty by 145 pounds. It is her third trip to state

Senior Brilee Payne advanced to state for the second straight season with a runner-up finish at 123 pounds with a total of 645 pounds. Princeton’s Colleen Bunton won with 670 pounds.

Beth Ann Kirkbride finished third at 132 pounds with a total of 660 pounds.

Maria Rodriguez placed fourth at 97 pounds with a total of 470 pounds. She was just five pounds from third place.

Ally Vogel was sixth at 198 pounds with a total of 600 pounds.

Class 4A D-II Region 6

In Gainesville, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers had four lifters qualify for the state meet with their performances at the Class 4A Small School Region 6 meet.

Van Alstyne was the region runner-up with 30 points, finishing ahead of Celina’s 24. Aubrey took the region crown with 60 points.

The state meet is March 17-18 in Corpus Christi.

Graci Dombrowski won the region title at 181 pounds on a tie-breaker. She and Aubrey’s Kylie Montgomery each lifted 820 pounds but the tie-breaker went in Dombrowski’s favor.

Junior Faith Carthon also earned a region title at 259-plus pounds. She easily outdistanced the runner-up, Trella Akers of Mineral Wells, with a total of 895 pounds to 685 pounds.

Hannah Griffin advanced to state with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds with a total of 745 pounds. Community’s Cassandra Arroyo won with a total of 805 pounds.

Senior Addy Roddy advanced to state with a runner-up finish at 148 pounds with a total of 760 pounds. Celina’s Lacie Weinschenk won with a total of 800 pounds.

Junior Mia Heck finished fourth at 114 pounds with a total of 590 pounds.

Senior Abby Boyd was fourth at 123 pounds with a total of 570 pounds.

Sophomore Savannah Soto was fourth at 148 pounds with a total of 660 pounds.

Sophomore Lauren Moore was seventh at 132 pounds with a total of 615 pounds.

Senior McKena Jensen was eighth at 165 pounds with a total of 640 pounds.

Class 2A-3A Region 6

In Chico, several teams had multiple lifters qualify for the state meet with their performances at the regional meet.

The state meet is March 16-17 in Corpus Christi.

The Bells Lady Panthers are sending five athletes to state and finished third in the team standings with 21 points, losing a tie-breaker with Leonard. Alvord won the team title at 40 points.

Lily Helgren won the region title at 114 pounds with a total of 715 pounds.

Kerigan Wegley won the region title at 220 pounds with a total of 895 pounds.

Taylor Craig advanced to state with a third-place finish at 97 pounds with a total of 475 pounds.

Alectra Mask advanced to state with a third-place finish at 132 pounds with a total of 740 pounds.

Eva Jordan advanced to state with a sixth-place finish at 105 pounds with a total of 485 pounds.

Adrienne Johnson was fifth at 97 pounds with a total of 440 pounds while Sophia Payne was seventh with 400 pounds.

Tatum Daniels was eighth at 132 pounds with a total of 665 pounds.

Emma Waldrip was eighth at 259 pounds with a total of 700 pounds and Kaitlin Wescott was ninth with 690 pounds.

Harper Granelli was ninth at 105 pounds with a total of 450 pounds and Anahi Rodriguez was 11th with a total of 380 pounds.

Chloe Russum was 11th at 148 pounds with a total of 655 pounds.

Abbygayle Christian was 23rd at 123 pounds with a total of 420 pounds.

Ava Vaughan was 31st at 148 pounds with a total of 425 pounds.

Whitesboro had four state qualifiers after it was sixth in the standings with 14 points.

Senior Jenna King repeated as the region champion at 123 pounds with a total of 780 pounds.

Skyler Brannan advanced to state with a third-place finish at 148 pounds with a total of 770 pounds.

Brooklynn Lamb advanced to state with a third-place finish at 220 pounds with a total of 775 pounds.

Sophia Salas advanced to state with a fifth-place finish at 105 pounds with a total of 495 pounds.

Tylar Olsen was sixth at 165 pounds with a total of 740 pounds.

Olivia Hildebrand was sixth at 181 pounds with a total of 785 pounds.

Teri-Lyn Tollet was 10th at 165 pounds with a total of 715 pounds.

Leighton Todd was 13th at 132 pounds with a total of 545 pounds.

Howe had a state qualifier and was 10th in the standings with seven points.

Jaycie Grisham won the region title at 148 pounds with a total of 830 pounds.

Jenna Clark was seventh at 105 pounds with a total of 465 pounds.

Jaylynn Huff was 13th at 165 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

Catelyn Armstrong was 13th at 259 pounds with a total of 535 pounds.

Victoria Martinez was 15th at 114 pounds with a total of 350 pounds.

Kayley Laubhan was 18th at 123 pounds with a total of 510 pounds.

Tioga had three state qualifiers among its participants at the regional meet

Ella Koberick advanced with a sixth-place finish at 97 pounds with a total of 420 pounds.

Raimee Boren advanced with an eighth-place finish at 220 pounds with a total of 650 pounds.

Erica Quintin advanced with a 17th place finish at 165 pounds with a total of 550 pounds

Debra Willmon was 16th at 123 pounds with a total of 525 pounds.

Mikayla Reed was 23rd at 165 pounds with a total of 455 pounds.

Whitewright had a pair of state qualifiers among its athletes.

Abreanna Smith advanced with a fifth-place finish at 165 pounds with a total of 765 pounds.

Zoe Stratton advanced with a fourth-place finish at 259 pounds with a total of 790 pounds.

Kaitlyn Collier was 13th at 198 pounds with a total of 555 pounds and Madison Futch was 14th with a total of 535 pounds.

S&S’ Hollie Johnson was fourth at 220 pounds with a total of 760 pounds.

Kyra Davis was seventh at 165 pounds with a total of 735 pounds while Isabelle Layton was eighth with a total of 725 pounds.

Annastasia McAdams was 15th at 148 pounds with a total of 625 pounds while Tyler Fenley was 20th with a total of 575 pounds.

Raylee Stopka was 16th at 181 pounds with a total of 625 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Christina Harper was 11th at 132 pounds with a total of 575 pounds.

Maddie Alonzo was 15th at 181 pounds with a total of 640 pounds.

Jadda Mclain was 16th at 165 pounds with a total of 600 pounds.

Collinsville’s Angie Aguilera was seventh at 181 pounds with a total of 730 pounds.

Zoey Ward was 10th at 198 pounds with a total of 685 pounds.

Reiley Bateman was 11th at 220 pounds with a total of 560 pounds.

Allison Hardwick was 12th at 123 pounds with a total of 545 pounds while Raeli Hall was 19th with 510 pounds and Kace Ford was 20th, losing the tie-breaker with her teammate at 510 pounds.

Reynolds Trinity was 29th at 148 pounds with a total of 485 pounds.