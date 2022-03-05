College Roundup — Storm men's basketball loses in GAC semis

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored 21 points over the final 2:42 but its comeback fell just short in a 77-74 loss to Southern Nazarene in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak by the Savage Storm (24-6), who must wait until the NCAA Division II Tournament selection announcement to learn its postseason fate.

Adam Dworsky scored 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting overall with a 6-of-10 performance from beyond the arc to go with four assists and five rebounds.

Ante Brzovic had his 16th double-double and seventh in a row, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds as well as seven assists.

Bobby Johnson added 13 points and Jett Sternberger and R.J. Weeks each added seven points.

Softball

NTJCAC

McLennan 5, Grayson College 2

Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a home run during Grayson College’s 5-2 loss against McLennan that led to a split of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Kenna Collett was 2-for-4, Tara Stewart singled and scored and Macee Cobb singled and drove in a run for the Lady Vikings (10-4, 1-3), who play a double-header at Weatherford on Wednesday afternoon.

Grayson started with an 8-2 victory. J.T. Smith was 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBI and scored twice, Cobb was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Harlow was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Kye Stone doubled and scored and Kaylee Jewitt singled, walked and drove in a run.

GAC

Southern Nazarene 4, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma came away with a split of its Great American Conference double-header, earning a 4-3 win before a 4-0 loss, to win its series with Southern Nazarene at the Southeastern Softball Field.

In the victory, Marilyn Alvarado had two hits while Kady Fryrear singled and drove in a pair of runs and Cheyenne Mahy picked up the win after tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three for the Savage Storm (12-11, 3-3), who play a double-header at East Central on Tuesday afternoon.

In the loss, Mahy and Fryrear had hits with Amberlyn Walsworth allowed three unearned runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Baseball

Non-conference

Austin College 17, Blackburn 5

Austin College earned a double-header sweep at home against Blackburn College following up a 10-6 victory with a 17-5 win in non-conference action.

Zack Mahoney went 2-for-3 with two homers, including a grand slam, and five RBI while Gage Lynn-Hart homered and drove in two, Jake Webster walked twice and scored three times and Beau Beshires walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice to finish off the sweep for Austin College (2-6), which closes out the series on Sunday afternoon.

Branson Vrazel went 3-for-4 and scored three times, Logan Ballard was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored and Scott Hosmer and Mason Woodhouse each doubled, drove in two and scored in the opening victory.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 10, Southern Nazarene 7

BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored 37 runs over two games to finish off a sweep of Southern Nazarene in a Great American Conference series with a 10-7 victory after a 27-14 win.

In the first victory, Blake McQuain wrote his name in the Southeastern and GAC record books by going 6-for-7 to tie the school and conference records for hits. He also had four RBI. Seth Morrow added four hits and drove in three while Richard Ware and Joseph Ramirez each posted three hits. Ramirez was joined by Damon Burroughs, Angel Ochoa and Brett Gonzalez all finished with three RBI for the Savage Storm (15-4, 7-2), who play at Rogers State on Tuesday afternoon.

In the finale, Ware and Ochoa each had a pair of hits and two RBI while McQuain also drove in a pair.