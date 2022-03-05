Baseball Roundup — Van Alstyne tops Whitewright in tourney action

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Dakota Howard allowed an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks and also tripled and drove in a run as Van Alstyne ended its tournament with a 7-2 victory in six innings against Whitewright.

Mathew Crawford was 3-for-3 and scored twice, Riley Dancer singled, drove in two and scored and Shane Dennis scored twice for Van Alstyne (7-0), which plays in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

Shane Davis doubled, drove in a run and scored, Ethan Powell and Deegan Bement singled and Tyler Trapp scored for Whitewright (3-5), which plays at Prairiland on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne also had an 8-4 victory over Lone Oak. Howard was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Weston Johnson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Blake Skipworth doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Crawford and Weston Holbert each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

The Panthers also earned a 9-3 victory in six innings against Bonham. Johnston was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Howard tripled and scored twice, Crawford doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Luke Juarez walked and scored twice.

Van Alstyne also had a 4-3 victory against Howe. Juarez was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Cade Milroy was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Crawford singled, walked and drove in a run.

The Tigers also earned an 8-3 win in six innings against Lone Oak. Davis went 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Kasey Sanders was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Clayton Warford was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Trapp was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Bement was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.

Whitewright also had a 12-0 loss in three innings against Melissa. Bement, Trapp and Powell singled.

Collin County Classic

McKinney 7, Denison 6

In McKinney, Canaan Farley Jr. was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored during Denison’s close loss to McKinney on the final day of the Collin County Classic.

Zane Bellows was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored, Drew Meek went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Jack Aleman doubled and drove in two, Garland Parker doubled and scored and Kaleb Grigg walked, drove in a run and scored for the Yellow Jackets (3-4), who play at Celina on Monday night.

Denison also picked up a 4-2 victory over Richardson. Owen Ewton was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Farley Jr. was 2-for-3 and drove in a run and did not allow an earned run in six innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks, Peyton Johnson doubled, walked and drove in a run.

The Yellow Jackets also suffered a 13-2 loss in four innings against Plano East. Farley Jr. tripled and scored, Ethan Jaresh singled and scored and Grigg singled.

Denison also had a 4-0 loss against San Angelo Central. Johnson and Aleman singled.

Highland Park 8, Sherman 0 (5)

In McKinney, Gabriel Blankenship went 2-for-2 during Sherman’s loss against Highland Park to end the Collin County Classic.

Brandon Fine added a single and Landen Brand walked twice for the Bearcats (2-4), who play in the Frisco Tournament starting on Thursday.

Sherman also had a 6-3 loss in six innings against Richardson. Logan Williams was 2-for-3 and scored, Landon Gutierrez doubled, walked and drove in a run, Trevor VanSant doubled, walked and scored and Connor Clark doubled and walked.

The Bearcats also had a 5-0 loss to McKinney. Brand and Gutierrez singled.

Bells Tournament

Bells 11, Van Alstyne JV 1 (4)

In Bells, Cooper Smith was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored and combined with Koehler High on a one-hitter as the Panthers ended their tournament with a win over Van Alstyne’s junior varsity.

Jacob Aaron was 2-for-2, walked, drove in two and scored, Peyton Cole was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Ben Burleson and Colt Stone each went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (5-0), which competes in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Panthers also picked up a 10-6 victory in four innings over Prairiland. Preston Carter was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored, Lane Kendrick was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Aaron doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Bells also earned a 16-1 victory against Durant in four innings. Brock Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, Stone was 2-fof-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Burleson doubled, drove in three and scored twice, Smith singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Carter singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and allowed an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Tom Bean 6, Prairiland 6 (4)

In Bells, Alex Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice as Tom Bean tied Prairiland to end the Bells Tournament.

Gage Moore doubled, walked, drove in two and scored and Owen Langford singled and scored for the Tomcats (1-3), who start District 11-2A action by hosting Trenton on Tuesday.

Tom Bean also had a 17-0 victory in four innings against Durant. Langford threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk, Braylin Barrett was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Sanchez was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Wyatt Curd was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Daniel Ruiz-Gonzalez doubled and drove in three, Collin Cherry singled, drove in two and scored twice and Dustin Hickman singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Aubrey Tournament

Gunter 6, Greenville 1 (6)

In Aubrey, Trey Oblas was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored as Gunter closed the Aubrey Tournament with a victory against Greenville.

Carter Layton doubled, drove in two and scored, Mason Sadler singled, drove in a run and scored and Colson Wood allowed an unearned run on three hits with a strikeout and two walks for Gunter (7-0), which plays in the Windthorst Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Tigers picked up a 1-0 victory against Aubrey as Riekkhan Bostick threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk. Cade Dodson and Zach Boland doubled and Carter Layton drove in the run.

Gunter also had a 7-2 victory against host Aubrey. Oblas homered, walked twice and scored twice, Bostick was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Sadler was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Layton was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Boland doubled, drove in a pair and scored.

Era Tournament

Era 8, S&S 5 (4)

In Era, Kota Richardson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice during S&S’ lost against the host Hornets to end the Era Tournament.

Nolan Moore was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored and Effran Hernandez singled and drove in a run for the Rams (4-3), who play in the Bowie Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S also had a 12-1 victory in three innings against Muenster Sacred Heart. Cassyn Graham was 2-for-2, walked, drove in three and scored, Richardson was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored three times, Moore tripled walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Landon Lewis drove in a run, walked twice and scored twice.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Sanger 2, Whitesboro 1

In Bowie, Jace Sanders doubled and drove in a run during Whitesboro’s loss against Sanger to end the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament.

Jacob Smith singled and scored and Torran Naglestad singled for the Bearcats (3-2), who host a tournament with Madill starting on Thursday.