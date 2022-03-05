2021-22 All-District Girls Basketball Teams

Herald Democrat

District 10-5A

McKINNEY – The all-district 10-5A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Player – Kaelyn Hamilton, Soph., McKinney North; Ciara Harris, Soph., McKinney North.

Offensive Player of the Year – Jade Fry, Sr., Denison.

Defensive Player of the Year – Raylee Cave, Sr., Princeton.

Newcomer of the Year – Sidney Carr, Fr., Lovejoy.

Coaching Staff of the Year – McKinney North.

First Team

Taylor Dailey, Sr., Wylie East; Rebekah Juett, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Jayden Smallwood, Sr., McKinney North; Sam Basson, Jr., Lovejoy; Kaitlyn McKenna, Sr., Princeton; Walker Makenna, Sr., Princeton; Aaliyah Brown, Jr., The Colony

Second Team

Shamiah Johnson, Soph., Sherman; Kaelie Massenburg, Fr., Denison; Mariah Hart, Fr., Princeton; Rayna Williams, Soph., The Colony; Aariyahna Suggs, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; LeAire Nicks, Soph., Wylie East; Malayla Harold, Sr., Wylie East.

Honorable Mention

Denison – Elle Morris, Soph.; Alyssa Rhodes, Jr.; Jada Mathews, Jr.; Camryn Nixon, Jr.

Sherman – Destiny Briscoe, Jr; Ally Baker, Sr.; Lily Ball, Sr.; Andre’sha Luper, Jr.

Princeton – Kynnedi Webb, Soph.; Ariyanna Stephens, Jr.; Terrayah McCoy, Fr.

Wylie East – Aaliyah Halstied, Jr.; Kerbie Cash, Soph.; Saliz Ward, Fr.; Aleena Dawkins, Sr.

The Colony – Kahlen Norris, Jr.; Lani Berg, Sr.

Lovejoy – Victoria LaFon, Sr.; Chloe Schaeffer, Jr.

Prosper Rock Hill – Jackie Powell, Jr.; Laney Hutson, Soph.; Haleiyah Hayes, Sr.

McKinney North – YarNia Evans, Sr.; Alexia Catchings, Sr.; Ryhan Balous, Fr.

Academic All-District

Sherman – Ally Baker, Sr.; Lily Ball, Sr.; Andre’sha Luper, Jr.; Brooklyn Fielder, Soph.

Denison – Jade Fry, Sr.; Jada Mathews, Jr.; Ari Washington, Jr.; Elle Morris, Soph.; Kzaria Butler, Soph.; Emmerson Dickinson, Fr.; Kaelie Massenburg, Fr.; Carli Mackay, Fr.

District 9-4A

SANGER – The all-district 9-4A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Lexi Martin, Jr., Sanger.

Offensive Player of the Year – Bella Ringinberg, Sr., Sanger.

Defensive Player of the Year – Taylor Zdrojewski, Sr., Celina.

Sixth Man of the Year – Kate Couch, Sr., Sanger.

Newcomer of the Year – Landrie Polk, Fr., Gainesville.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Sanger.

First Team

Bailey Henderson, Jr., Van Alstyne; Abby Odom, Sr., Sanger; Carly Schmucker, Jr., Sanger; Kali Cheesman, Fr., Celina; Grace Moothart, Sr., Melissa; Katie Johnson, Jr., Anna; Audrey Beaty, Sr., Aubrey; June Chatterley, Sr., Aubrey.

Second Team

Kelsie Adams, Sr., Van Alstyne; Lanie Thorpe, Jr., Van Alstyne; Amerson Hoyt, Sr., Melissa; Kaitlyn Reeves, Jr., Melissa; Elaine Pomeroy, Jr., Sanger; Sydney Ollison, Soph., Celina; Karleigh Redwine, Sr., Anna; Valajah Jackson, Soph., Anna; Lexie Temple, Sr., Aubrey; Rhianna Stevenson, Sr., Aubrey.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Callie Blankenship, Sr.; Kaelyn Miller, Soph.; Ryleigh Miller, Lacey Thorpe, Jr.

Aubrey – Graci Grisso, Sr.; Meagan Szostek, Jr.; Abby Hammett, Jr.; Kynadi Hall, Fr.

Melissa – Katie DiFloria, Soph.

Anna – Jasmine Macias, Jr.; IV Jackson, Fr.; Saniya Myer, Sr.

Gainesville – Aaliyah Henry, Sr.; Yesmine Peralta, Sr.; Natalie Gutierrez, Sr.; Olivia Neelley, Fr.

Sanger – Morgan Hartman, Sr.; Samantha Hydock, Soph.

Celina – Madi VanDorpe, Soph.; Ashanti Whitson, Sr.

Academic All-District

Van Alstyne – Kelsie Adams, Sr.; Callie Blankenship, Sr.; Lanie Thorpe, Jr.; Lacey Thorpe, Jr.; Bailey Henderson, Jr.; Presley McDonald, Jr.; Jaidan Servati, Jr.; Libby Carson, Jr.; Kaelyn Miller, Soph.; Ryleigh Miller, Soph.

District 10-3A

PONDER – The all-district 10-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Tate Wells, Sr., Ponder.

Co-Offensive Player of the Year – Olivia Hildebrand, Soph., Whitesboro; Kassi Ballard, Sr., Ponder.

Defensive Player of the Year – Morgan Mitschke, Soph., Paradise.

Newcomer of the Year – Gazey Yates, Fr., Paradise.

First Team

Brenna Howard, Soph., S&S; Marlee Howard, Soph., S&S; Allison Muntz, Jr., Whitesboro; Libby Langford, Sr., Whitesboro; Lindsey True, Sr., Pilot Point; Addison Hite, Soph., Pilot Point; Brooklyn Force, Soph., Paradise; Dalila Gonzalez, Jr., Paradise; Marlee Moynagh, Sr., Ponder; Skye Gill, Fr., Ponder.

Second Team

Olivia Manley, Jr., S&S; A’niyah Shaw, Jr., Whitesboro; Presley Calhoun, Fr., Ponder; Olivia Todd, Fr., Ponder; Reagan Brinkley, Soph., Valley View; Andee Renfro, Sr., valley View; Laura Hernandez, Fr., Callisburg; Kylie Hays, Sr., Boyd; Makynzie Pappajohn, Sr., Boyd; Aaliyah Jordan, Jr., Pilot Point.

District 11-3A

GUNTER – The all-district 11-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Alyssa Tarpley, Sr., Gunter; Blakely Esnard, Sr., Gunter.

Offensive Player of the Year – Palyn Reid, Fr., Pottsboro.

Defensive Player of the Year – Autumn Graley, Sr., Pottsboro.

Sixth Man of the Year – Kara Neumann, Jr., Pottsboro.

Newcomer of the Year – Kinley Johnson, Soph., Gunter.

First Team

Natalie Alexander, Sr., Whitewright; Ashton Long, Jr., Whitewright; Rhyan Pogue, Sr., Gunter; Lindsay Esnard, Jr., Gunter; Aly Malone, Jr., Pottsboro; Brayli Simpson, Jr., Pottsboro; Olivia Pedigo, Sr., Bells; Bailee Dorris, Soph., Bells; Brooke Perry, Sr., Leonard; Kylie Mathers, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Second Team

Tessa Delacruz, Soph., Pottsboro; Avery Arterburn, Sr., Pottsboro; Hannah Bondarenko, Sr., Bell; Jy’Nea Johnson, Sr., Whitewright; Kendall Griffin, Soph., Howe, Hingrid Pedraza, Fr., Bonham; Abigail Jimenez, Sr., Blue Ridge; Abby Cavendar, Jr., Leonard

Honorable Mention

Gunter – Skylar Pogue, Fr.; Ryli Bracewell, Soph.

Pottsboro – Ava Sims, Soph.

Bells – Riley Rolen, Soph.

Whitewright – Katy Long, Jr.; Raygan Latimer, Fr.; Isabela DeAssumpcao, Sr.

Blue Ridge – Gracie Pulliam, Sr.

Leonard – Allie Shulze, Sr.

Howe – Teagan Stubblefield, Jr.; Landery Sanders, Sr.

Bonham – Cameron Person, Sr; Paizley Vaught, Sr.; Abi Dona, Soph.

District 13-2A

MUENSTER – The all-district 13-2A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Martie McCoy, Sr., Muenster.

Offensive Player of the Year – Rachae’ Fowler, Sr., Alvord.

Defensive of the Year – Kiara Franklin, Sr., Era.

Co-Sixth Man of the Year – Cadence Watts, Soph., Alvord; Lexi Martin, Soph., Lindsay.

Newcomer of the Year – Madeleine Fisher, Jr., Muenster.

Coach of the Year – Chris Hightower, Muenster.

First Team

Brooke Tyler, Soph., Muenster; Brooklyn Duncan, Jr., Muenster; Kyla Metzler, Jr., Lindsay; Madison Clark, Sr., Alvord; Laney Mitchell, Sr., Alvord; Kate Krebs, Sr., Era; Bailee Bowden, Sr., Era.

Second Team

Kelsee Vandagriff, Soph., Tioga; Addisyn McDonnell, Soph., Collinsville; Kaci Ford, Jr., Muenster; Ella Haselhoff, Jr., Era; Carson Matlock, Jr., Chico; Makayla Edwards, Sr., Alvord; Abby Hellman, Jr., Lindsay.

Honorable Mention

Collinsville – Madison Ashton, Sr.; Devyn Elvington, Soph.; Caelyn Scott, Fr.

Tioga – Erica Quintin, Sr.; Valerie Benke, Jr.

Alvord – Sydnee Wade, Sr.; Katie Slaten, Sr.; Macee Caruthers, Sr.

Era – Alexis Beard, Jr.

Muenster – Meadow Walterscheid, Jr.; Maggie Hess, Soph.

Lindsay – Story Tatum, Sr.; Mia Hunt, Soph.

Chico – Kaylie Simmons, Sr.

Academic All-District

Collinsville – Madison Ashton, Sr.; Taryn Andrews, Jr.; Audrey Light, Jr.; Devyn Elvington, Soph.; Anais Goedertier, Soph.; Addisyn McDonnell, Soph.; Caelyn Scott, Fr.

Tioga – Lily Dyer, Sr.; Sandra Zuniga, Sr.; Katie Houk, Sr.; Erica Quintin, Sr.; Valerie Benke, Jr.; Kelsee Vandagriff, Soph.; Blakely Arroyo, Soph.; Braillen Brocato, Fr.

District 14-2A

IVANHOE – The all-district 14-2A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Connie Hughes, Jr., Bland.

Offensive Player of the Year –Addy Nichols, Sr., Sam Rayburn.

Defensive of the Year – Ava Steele, Jr., Wolfe City.

Newcomer of the Year – Samantha Lind, Fr., Tom Bean.

Coach of the Year – Jerod Bingham, Sam Rayburn.

First Team

Emma Lowing, Sr., Tom Bean; Misty Spindle, Sr., Trenton; Madison Bell, Jr., Wolfe City; Prisella Reyna, Jr., Honey Grove; Avreigh Chaffin, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Abbi Keaton, Soph., Sam Rayburn.

Second Team

Taylor Brown, Sr., Tom Bean; Emma Thornton, Sr., Wolfe City; Kinsly Woodruff, Soph., Wolfe City; Aziah Lopez, Jr., Bland; Samara Buckley, Sr., Celeste; Aniyah Smith, Sr., Honey Grove; Baylee Williams, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Mariana Caro, Jr., Trenton.

Honorable Mention

Tom Bean – Emmy Pennell, Sr.

Bland – Yadira Elias, Jr.; Taylea West, Soph.

Celeste – Ally D’Amico, Jr.; Akyah Gearhart, Jr.; Preslee Minter, Jr.; Kayln Riley, Sr.

Honey Grove – Ty Battle, Jr.; Tylar Lane, Sr.; Caycee Woodard, Fr.

Sam Rayburn – Brianna Whirley, Sr.; Cadence Connerley, Sr.

Trenton – Maci Patridge, Sr.

Wolfe City – Breana Burns, Sr.; Lacy Malone, Jr.

Academic All-District

Tom Bean – Emmy Pennell, Emma Lowing, Baylee Bean, Kailey Vick, Hannah Kelly, Lexi Shields, Samantha Lind.