Soccer Roundup — Denison girls fall off pace for playoff spot

Herald Democrat

The sixth-place Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 5-0 loss against first-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (13-8-2, 5-7), which is off until hosting second-place Lovejoy on Friday, dropped a game behind the fourth-place tie between McKinney North and The Colony in the battle for the district’s final playoff spot with two matches remaining.

Prosper Rock Hill (11-0-1, 18-0-1) will clinch the district title with a victory in one of its final two matches.

The Colony 5, Sherman 0

In The Colony, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against fourth-place The Colony.

Sherman (3-14-2, 0-11-1) is off until hosting third-place Wylie East on Friday night.

The Colony (10-7-2, 6-6) remained in the hunt for the district’s final playoff berth with two matches left. It is tied with McKinney North and a game in front of Denison.

Boys

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 6, Denison 0

In Prosper, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill.

Denison (3-15-3, 0-11-1) is off until playing at fourth-place Lovejoy on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (16-4, 11-1) stayed tied with McKinney North atop the standings.