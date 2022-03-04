College Diamond Roundup — Storm baseball, softball win series openers

Herald Democrat

BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored 11 runs over the final four innings to rally from a 4-1 deficit on its way to a 12-4 win over Southern Nazarene in the opener of their Great American Conference series.

Blake McQuain went 3-for-4 and drove in a run while Seth Morrow totaled two hits and two RBI, Richard Ware and Brett Gonzalez each added two hits and drove in a run and Reid Rice had a two-run homer for the Savage Storm (13-4, 5-2), who close out the series with a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Alexander came on in relief and picked up the win after not allowing a hit over three innings while striking out five.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, Southern Nazarene 2

DURANT, Okla. — Kamarie Wallace homered while Amberlyn Walsworth and Cheyenne Mahy combined to strike out 10 as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series against Southern Nazarene with a 6-2 win at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Walsworth got the start and earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits across five innings while striking out seven. Mahy then picked up her second save of the year by tossing the final two innings, allowing a hit while striking out three for the Storm (11-10, 2-2), who close out the series with a double-header at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Wallace finished with a pair of hits while Peyton Streetman, Alexis Lambert, Mahy and Lauren White each finished with a hit and drove in a run.