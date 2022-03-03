Softball Roundup — Bells starts its tournament with blowout win

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Emma Downing tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Lady Panthers opened their tournament with a 16-0 victory in three innings over North Hopkins.

Chloe Russum did not allow a hit and struck out five with no walks and singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Tatum Daniels was 2-for-2 and scored, Bailee Dorris singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Riley Rolen doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kinley Weger doubled, walked and scored twice for Bells (7-4), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Cooper 5, Denison 1 (4)

In Bells, Ashlinn Hamilton went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run as Denison finished the first day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a loss against Cooper.

Hannah Grinspan tripled, walked and drove in a run for Denison (9-4), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Jackets also had a 10-0 victory in five innings against Dodd City. Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Emmerson Dickinson threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks and also homered, Campbell Anderson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Katelynn Martinez was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Carli Mackay was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Jewel Hiberd and Grinspan each went 2-for-4 and scored.

Denison opened the tourney with a 12-4 victory in three innings against Farmersville. Hiberd was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Alicia Bohannon was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Maddison Luper was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Martinez singled and drove in two runs.

Whitewright 18, W.T. White 0 (3)

In Bonham, Abreanna Smith was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored three times as Whitewright finished the first day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a victory over W.T. White.

Regan Eldredge was 3-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored twice and threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks, Kiera Anderson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, Raygan Latimer was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Emma Robinson was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Madie Rohre was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and scored and Kaitlyn Collier doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers (5-3), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Whitewright started the day with a 5-2 loss in four innings against Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Eldredge was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and scored, Rohre was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run and Robinson singled and scored.

Pottsboro 6, Rivercrest 0 (5)

In Bells, Leah Kaska threw a no-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk as Pottsboro ended the first day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a win over Rivercrest.

Tessa Delacruz was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI, Tori Burkham was 2-for-2 and doubled twice, Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Angelica Esparza doubled for the Lady Cardinals (7-2), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Pottsboro started the day with a 4-0 win in four innings against Ponder. Aly Malone threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Schiltz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Kaska tripled and drove in a run.

Rivercrest 4, Howe 3 (4)

In Bells, Kennadi Barrett was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI as Howe closed out the first day of the Bells-Bonham Tournament with a loss against Rivercrest.

Shelbee Taylor singled, walked and scored and Jocee McCullar scored for Howe (2-8), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs started the tournament with an 11-2 victory in four innings against Savoy. McCullar was 2-for-2 with a homer, double, five RBI and scored three times, Barrett doubled and drove in two, Meciaih Franklin singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Ryleigh Craven singled, walked and scored and Payton Stapleton singled, walked and scored twice.

Missouri City Tournament

Angleton 15, Sherman 1 (5)

In Missouri City, Ally Baker went 2-for-2 with a double during Sherman’s loss against Angleton to end the first day of the Missouri City Tournament.

Addey Kuhn doubled and scored for the Lady Bearcats (5-5), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Sherman started the tournament with a 9-3 loss in six innings against Ridge Point. Kuhn went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Baker singled and scored and Madison Jarvis walked and scored.

Lindsay Tournament

S&S 8, Bridgeport 1 (5)

In Lindsay, Brenna Howard was 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice as S&S defeated Bridgeport in five innings on the first day of the Lindsay Tournament.

Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and scored, Grace Hyde singled and drove in two, Whitni Scoggins and Marlee Howard each singled, drove in a run and scored, Cheyenne Carr singled, walked and scored twice and Dara Muller allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks for the Lady Rams (3-3), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Van Alstyne Tournament

Frisco Memorial 3, Van Alstyne 1 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Callie Hunter singled and scored during the Lady Panthers’ loss against Frisco Memorial to end the first day of their tournament.

Kelsie Adams doubled and drove in a run, Jenna Pharr tripled and Avery Jennings doubled for Van Alstyne (9-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Van Alstyne started its tournament with an 8-1 victory in six innings against Hillsboro. Madi Thomas was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Rylee Adams was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times and allowed a run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, Jennings was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Hunter was 2-for-2 and drove in a run and Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.

Coppell-Marcus Tournament

Flower Mound Marcus 3, Whitesboro 1 (5)

In Flower Mound, Tylar Olsen singled and scored during Whitesboro’s loss against host Marcus to close out the first day of tournament action.

Bradi Gallway doubled while Maddy Cole, Maci Graves and Bailey Shopbell singled for the Lady Bearcats (3-5), who return to tourney action on Friday.

Whitesboro started with a 1-1 tie in six innings against Krum. Karley Wolf was 2-for-2, Keely Hartless scored and Gallaway drove in a run and Graves allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Bland 16, Tioga 1 (2)

In Blue Ridge, Ainsley Denham singled and drove in a run as Tioga closed out the first day of the Blue Ridge Tournament with a loss against Bland.

Valerie Benke singled and scored and Lauren Sheppard walked for the Lady Bulldogs (2-6), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Tioga started with a 6-3 victory in four innings against Wolfe City. Valerie Benke was 2-for-2, walked and scored three times, Abbie Benke was 2-for-3, Katie Houk singled, walked and scored twice and Lindsey Byler singled and drove in a run.