RRFF Fly Tying Rendezvous this weekend at Eisenhower State Park

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

After winter weather scuttled the Red River Rendezvous in early February, the annual fly tying extravaganza will try again. That means that the rescheduled event is set for this weekend on Friday and Saturday, according to the Red River Fly Fishers.

On the RRFF website, setup is Friday at the Recreation Hall of Eisenhower State Park is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided, but attendees will need to bring their own drinks.

After that, the fly-tying activities will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the Saturday portion of the Red River Rendezvous fly-tying event, but once again, you’ll need to bring your own drinks.

Those planning to attend the fly tying event at Eisenhower State Park — which was also cancelled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — are reminded that state park admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Attendees can also gain admission to the state park, and the fly tying event, with an annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state park annual pass.

For additional information, visit the RRFF website at www.rrff.org. Attendees can also contact the group by e-mail at rrflyfishers@yahoo.com.