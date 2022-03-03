Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

Calendar:

Through March 13 – Texas East Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Through March 13 – Texas West Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Through March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

March 4-6 – 52nd Bassmaster Classic on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

March 9 – TPWD public meeting on proposed gun deer season in Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties. The 7 p.m. meeting is in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.

March 19-May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

March 20 - JC Outdoors Lake Texoma Spring Teams Event out of Alberta Creek Resort at 6:45 p.m.. To register for the derby (which has an entry fee of $120), send a text to (214)773-5451. For more info, visit www.jcoutdoors.com

March 23-24 – TPW Commission Meeting in Austin.

March 23-27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. For info, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 2-May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 2 – Bois D’arc Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info, visit www.ducks.org .

April 5 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

April 8-10 – Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For information, visit www.duckexpo.com .

April 9-14 – Bass Pro Tour Heavy Hitters Tournament out of Tyler, Texas at Lake Palestine. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Notes

Today marks the start of the 52nd Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell near Greenville, South Carolina. Hank Cherry, who won his second consecutive Classic last summer on Lake Ray Roberts, will seek to become the first angler in B.A.S.S. history to win three consecutive Classic titles. Currently, Cherry sits with other back-to-back Classic winners Rick Clunn, Kevin VanDam, and Jordan Lee in the exclusive club of the only other anglers in history to win back-to-back Classics…Who will win this year’s Classic? Cherry is obviously in the group of favorites, as is 2021 B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year Seith Feider, known as “The Llama” to many pro anglers and bass fishing fans. Also joining the mix of favorites heading into today’s first of three rounds of competition is Brandon Palaniuk and Greg Hackney, who won the 2016 BASSfest Event on Lake Texoma. But the pick here from this spot is Oklahoma’s Jason Christie, who has had several close brushes with Classic glory in the past…For full Day One, Day Two, and Day Three coverage of the Classic, visit either Bassmaster.com or BassFan.com this weekend…While the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing” gets contested this weekend in the southeast, last week’s action centered on the Lone Star State near Quitman and Emory, Texas. That’s where central Texas angler Alton Jones, Jr.—the son of 2008 Bassmaster Classic champ Alton Jones, Sr.—won last week’s Bass Pro Tour Stage Two event on Lake Fork. “Little Alton” as the angler is known, won $100,000 for the win, his first on the BPT…The Bass Pro Tour anglers are only weeks away from their own Championship event, the 2022 REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. This week, the BPT’s Stage Three event is taking place on Alabama’s Lewis Smith Lake. As of press time, East Texas pro Todd Faircloth was over 36-pounds and had nearly a five-pound lead over Alton Jones, Jr….According to an ODWC news release, Oklahoma Wildlife Department Commissioners have voted for a proposal to close quail hunting two weeks earlier on public lands in western Oklahoma. After a presentation by Tell Judkins, upland game biologist for ODWC, which outlined the reasons for the proposed changes, Commissioners adopted the non-resident public lands early quail season closure for Jan. 31. The rule does not affect Oklahoma’s resident quail hunters…ODWC reported fishing as slow this week at Lake of the Arbuckles near Sulphur. But that didn’t seem to matter to bass angler Trevor Yates, who pulled a 14+ pound largemouth from the lake that misses the Sooner State record by less than a pound. ODWC noted the catch in its weekly fishing report and included a photo of the bucketmouth, stating that the fish was a “…14 lb, 5.76 oz largemouth bass that Trevor Yates caught and then released at Arbuckle Lake this week! The fish ranks #8 in Oklahoma's Top 20 Big Bass of all time!”…There’s more ShareLunker news on the Texas side of the Red River with a 13+ pounder being caught at Lake Austin at midweek and a 16+ pounder being pulled from O.H. Ivie earlier in the week. And that’s after the state’s No. 7 all-time largemouth, a 17.06-pound bass, was pulled from O.H. Ivie last Friday. Those fish, and a ShareLunker of 15+ pounds from Eagle Mountain Lake near Fort Worth over last weekend, push the January through March Legacy Class ShareLunker total to 17 and counting…

Fishing Reports

Many fishing reports are slow right now in the aftermath of last week’s stretch of 61-hours of below freezing weather here in the Texomaland area. But with springtime sunshine and mild temperatures this week, the action should be picking up… At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temp is 49 degrees; and the lake is 1.00 feet low. Guide John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that striped bass are good using Alabama-rigs and swimbaits in 15-30 feet of water. This technique is producing box sized fish, although bigger catches are coming in 50-60 feet of water…Also at Texoma, guide Trey Franklin tells TPWD that striped bass are good in 60-75 feet of water for those who are using live bait. Success is also coming in15-25 feet of water for those who are dead-sticking Flukes. And Texoma’s blue catfish are good in 5-20 feet of water on cut shad, carp and drum. Crappie are staging in 15-20 feet of water on structures and the warming water will push them shallow for the spawn over the next several weeks…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 47 degrees; and the lake is 0.73 feet low. Largemouth bass are goon on structure in 15-18 feet of water for anglers using Alabama-rigs. Guide Trey Franklin of Tight Lines Guide Service tells TPWD that blue catfish and channel catfish are biting reasonably good right now in 3-10 feet of water using cut shad. Crappie are good in the main creek channels bridges and near structure…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 46-47 degrees; and the lake is 6.35 feet low due to repair work on the dam. Guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman tell TPWD that largemouth bass are good with Chatterbaits and square-billed crankbaits leading the way around ditches and big wood in 4-6 feet of water. Suspending jerkbaits are also producing bass in 5-7 feet of water around creek channel bends. Designated Hitters and Shakyheads rigged with Beaver type baits are a;sp good in 3-5 feet of water on big wood and lay downs. Viper XP jigs are doing okay in 4-7 feet of water on big wood and near drop-offs…Meanwhile, Fork’s crappie bite has been good over the past week on both minnows and jigs. Water temperatures are on the rise as the cold weather fades, and fish are on the move. Right now, guide Jacky Wiggins tells TPWD that anglers can still catch numbers of crappie in 35 feet of water and deeper on timber, suspended in the lake, and simply roaming around. The guide says that a few bigger fish are being caught in the mid-depth ranges around 18-25 feet of water. He is also getting a few reports of a handful of crappie in shallow water less than 10 feet, but the general consensus on Fork—which is known for its big slab sized crappie—is that the spawn is still a few weeks away. Wiggins says that the low lake levels will create new challenges this year due to exposed timber on the shallow north end. The next few weeks will show just how difficult it may be to get to some of those bigger fish that push up into 5-18 feet of water to spawn. Even so, he reiterates that Lake Fork is still one of the premier crappie lakes in the country and he expects that anglers will see some huge crappie being caught over the next two months…As the trout season winds down at the Blue River near Tishomingo, water temperatures are cold and there is no report this week from ODWC…atures are cold and there is no report this week from ODWC… Down on the Texas Gulf Coast at West Matagorda Bay, guide Capt. Charlie Paradoski tells TPWD that after last week’s arctic cold front, the bay is clear and ready to be fished as spring approaches. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp and redfish are good on cut mullet and live shrimp. The water in the Colorado River and Diversion Canal has a good green stain and the fishing is good as March begins…

Tip of the Week

If you’re interested in the future of deer hunting in Grayson County and whether or not the county remains archery only for whitetails, next week is the time to make your voice heard one way or the other. That possibility exists at the March 9, 2022 public meeting being held at Grayson College by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The upcoming meeting will deal with TPWD’s proposed gun deer season here in Grayson County, as well as in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties which have similar archery only regulations in place. The 7-9 p.m. meeting will be held in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning, which is located at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.