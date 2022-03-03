J.B. Webb — Trading a fishing rod for a broom ain't easy

Herald Democrat

I want to thank all of you who asked about me thinking something might be wrong with me. Things have changed around the fishing hole.

Susan is my keeper and my friends don’t want me loose without someone watching me. This time it was my turn to be the watcher. She had back surgery late last month and I was burning gas going to Flower Mound where she was at. I didn’t have time to fish or write.

Now on top of that our new child Peaches, a golden retriever, had to be taken care of. Left on her own she has chewed on about everything she can see.

I look like a member of a chain gang as I have to drag one leg or the other when walking because she hangs on. The only difference in the chain ball on the end of a real chain is my chain growls as she is dragged over the floor.

This fool and his money were parted grudgingly but Susan wanted her, and we got her. Ginger her stepsister, who was helping train her, has just given up. Back of my hands and wrist look like I went to a knife fight and didn’t have a knife.

Like I said, holding a broom handle and a casting rod are real different. I have wrinkled fingers from washing dishes and laundry and am starting to look like a camel from being bent over most of the time sweeping and mopping and cleaning the floors.

Susan has been rehabbing at Carrus here. As you all know by now, I’m an old mule. I don’t like all this new stuff. Susan needed some lip grease and there was a little Wal-Mart down the road. I went and walked in and didn’t see any workers or a cash register. The mule came out, finding the Chapstick I walked back to where all these machines were, I walked around and not seeing any of what I would call help, this mule let out a snort that got a lot of people looking.

I walked up to a teen-aged girl and already not happy I started firing questions about how to pay for this, I must have been speaking in a different language she got big eyed and wasn’t much help. The mule was braying a little loud as people who know me say I don’t talk softly. It never occurred to me she might not know how to take money, just watch as you feed one of those machines.

Now I was getting a little more perturbed when this nice young boy who knew how to handle mules came up and led me up to one of those machines. He told me to put my Bill in this slot. I did and near got blisters on the ends of my fingers as this thing growled and took it fast. I was trying to get more money I needed when that piece of iron talked and told me I owed it some more.

Laying down another dollar it growled and sucked it in and returned my change. Now I guess I was a little grouchy but most of the other people checking out were grinning or shaking their heads as I left. I felt like I had made their day with a little country humor.

Sunday evening after I got home, I went down to the ramp. The guides were coming in but I didn’t see any bass boats. Evidently the warm water was 48 degrees and according to the weather guessers has the stripers still turned on because the guides were cleaning a pile of fish.

I haven’t been fishing for three weeks so I can’t tell you anything I might have been catching. Looking back this time of year in my records this is the time I added a 3/4-ounce Cotton Cordell Jigging Spoon to my fishing selection; just a suggestion. There is another Jigging Spoon that I have used and really like is a War Eagle. They have some awesome paint jobs and have a split ring line tie in the front that gives it a little more action.

These beautiful days are great. Looks like the Little Dixie Bass Club will have warm weather for a change as their March Tournament is this Saturday and Sunday at Catfish Bay. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it is a partner of choice. Good to be back home and not burning that liquid gold on the road.