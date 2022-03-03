College Hoops Roundup — Storm men reach GAC semis; SOSU women lose

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Ante Brzovic and Adam Dworsky each turned in double-doubles as top seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State beat eighth seeded East Central, 82-59, in the opening round of the Great American Conference Tournament at FireLake Arena.

The Savage Storm (24-5), who have their most wins since the 2006-07 season, will play an opponent to be determined in the semifinals at noon on Saturday.

Brzovic had 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting and a GAC Tournament record 18 rebounds while Dworsky totaled 13 points and 11 assists. He now has 880 assists in his career, which is tied for fifth on the Division II all-time list.

Jett Sternberger scored 20 points and Kellen Manek finished with 15 points.

Women

GAC Tournament

Southwestern Oklahoma State 79, Southeastern Oklahoma State 63

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell had 31 points and 10 rebounds but eighth seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State lost against Southwestern Oklahoma State, 79-63, in the opening round of the Great American Conference Tournament at FireLake Arena.

Briley Moon added seven points and six rebounds, Haiden Williams scored seven points and Aimee Alverson chipped in six points for the Savage Storm (12-17).