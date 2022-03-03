Baseball Roundup — Sherman gets two victories in Collin County Classic

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Trevor VanSant and Landen Brand combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as the Sherman Bearcats beat Denton Ryan, 7-1, in six innings to sweep their games on the first day of the Collin County Classic.

Landon Gutierrez was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Caleb Thomspon was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Paxton Samuelson singled, walked and scored twice, Connor Clark walked twice and scored and Derek Baker doubled and scored for the Bearcats (2-1), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Sherman started the day with an 8-7 victory in six innings where the Bearcats rallied after trailing 7-0 after four innings.

Logan Williams was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Landon Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run, Connor Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Paxton Samuelson singled, drove in two and scored and Hunter Purser doubled, walked and scored twice.

Allen 6, Denison 1

In Allen, Ethan Jaresh and Preston Paulson were hit by pitches as Denison was no-hit in a loss against Allen, one of the hosts of the Collin County Classic.

Peyton Johnson reached on an error and scored for the Yellow Jackets (2-1), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Denison opened the tournament with a 6-3 victory against Frisco Reedy. Ty Kirkbride tripled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, Drew Meek singled and drove in a pair, Jack Aleman doubled, walked and scored twice, Canaan Farley Jr. singled and scored twice and Jaresh singled and drove in a run.

Aubrey Tournament

Gunter 6, Greenville 4 (6)

In Aubrey, Cade Dodson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored twice as Gunter ended the first day of the Aubrey Tournament with a win over Greenville.

Zach Boland was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Riekkhan Bostick singled and drove in two and Landon Pelfrey walked and scored twice for the Tigers (4-0), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Gunter started the tourney with a 6-5 victory in six innings against Pilot Point. Mason Sadler was 4-for-4 with a double and scored three times, Dodson singled and drove in three, Trey Oblas tripled, walked twice, drove in two and scored and Boland was 2-for-3 and drove in a run.

Bowie-Henrietta Tournament

Whitesboro 6, Archer City 0 (5)

In Henrietta, Torran Naglestad allowed three hits while striking out 10 and walking two as Whitesboro defeated Archer City to end the first day of the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament.

Mac Harper was 2-for-2, walked and drove in two runs, Jacob Smith singled, walked twice and scored twice, Jace Sanders walked twice and scored three times, Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Blake Beste doubled and walked for the Bearcats (3-1), who continue tourney play on Saturday.

Whitesboro started with a 3-1 victory against Henrietta. Sanders was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Smith was 2-for-4 and scored, Jake Hermes doubled and Hayden Maynard allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Bells Tournament

Bells 10, Tom Bean 0 (4)

In Bells, Colt Stone was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored three times as the host Panthers beat Tom Bean on the first day of their tournament.

Lane Kendrick allowed two hits, Koehler High and Ben Burleson each singled and drove in a pair and Preston Carter drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (2-0), which continues tourney action on Friday

Alex Sanchez and Owen Langford singled as the Tomcats and Gage Moore walked for Tom Bean (0-3), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Tomcats started with a 5-2 loss in five innings against Denison’s junior varsity. Wyatt Curd singled and drove in two, Moore was 2-for-3, Dustin Hickman singled, walked and scored and Langford and Braylin Barrett each singled and walked.

Era Tournament

S&S 7, Saint Jo 3 (4)

In Era, Landon Lewis was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as S&S defeated Saint Jo to close out the first day of the Era Tournament.

Keeden Jones was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and drove in a run, Kota Richardson tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored for S&S (3-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Rams started with a 7-1 loss in four innings to Lindsay. Nolan Moore singled and scored while Richardson, Effran Hernandez and Ryan Smith all chipped in hits.