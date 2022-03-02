Softball Roundup — Denison beats S&S; Bells, Pottsboro get 11-3A wins

Herald Democrat

Emmerson Dickinson threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets earned a 4-0 home victory against S&S in non-district play.

Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Ashlinn Hamilton homered, Campbell Anderson tripled, drove in a run and scored and Carli Mackay singled, walked and scored for Denison (7-3), which led 1-0 after four innings.

The Lady Jackets will compete in the Bells-Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitni Scoggins went 2-for-3, Ashlynn Fowler walked twice and Grace Hyde singled for S&S (2-3), which will open play in the Lindsay Tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitesboro 9, Sherman 1

In Sherman, Olivia Hildebrand was 3-for-4 with two triples, three RBI and scored twice as Whitesboro defeated Sherman in non-district action.

Karley Wolf threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a pair of walks, Addisen McBride was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Maci Graves singled and drove in two, Melanie Baldwin tripled and scored and Bradi Gallaway singled and scored twice for Whitesboro (3-4), which opens play in the Coppell-Marcus Tournament.

Addey Kuhn doubled and drove in a run, Libby Cernero and Autumn Roberts scored for Sherman (5-3), which will compete in the Missouri City Tournament starting on Thursday.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 7, Howe 0

In Howe, Aly Malone threw a three-hitter with 17 strikeouts and a walk as Pottsboro started district play with a win over Howe.

Trinity Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Tessa Delacruz was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Emily Pittman was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored, Leah Kaska doubled, drove in a run and scored, Paris Williams singled, walked and drove in a run and Emma Hughes singled, walked and scored for Pottsboro (5-2), which plays in the Bells-Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Kennadi Barrett went 2-for-3 and Jordan Brunner singled for Howe (1-7, 0-1), which plays in the Bells-Bonham Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Bells 10, Blue Ridge 0 (6)

In Bells, Chloe Russum threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked twice and drove in a pair as Bells began district play with a run-rule victory over Blue Ridge.

Bailee Dorris doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Blair Baker singled, walked and scored twice, Emma Downing singled and scored twice and Tatum Daniels doubled and scored for Bells (6-4, 1-0), which hosts a tournament with Bonham starting on Thursday.

Gunter 7, Bonham 5

In Gunter, Madi Thigpen was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and walked twice as Gunter held off Bonham in the 11-3A opener.

Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-3, drove in a run and allowed an earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings, Lizzie Williams was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, and Shey Menhkoff and Sarah Beth Jackson each singled, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (5-3, 1-0), which will compete in the Burnet Tournament starting on Thursday.

Paizley Vaught homered and drove in three runs for Bonham (6-3, 0-1).