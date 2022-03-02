Rhodes resigns as Denison boys basketball coach

After four seasons in charge of the Denison’s boys basketball team, Dale Rhodes stepped down from that role but will remain in the athletic department as an assistant for other sports, according to the Denison ISD.

The Yellow Jackets suffered through a winless campaign this past season, going 0-27 and 0-14 in District 10-5A with an average margin of defeat by 32 points per game.

It was the second straight season Denison did not win a district contest – the Jackets went 0-13 as their season-finale against Princeton was cancelled due to COVID-19 – and the program’s lone victory during the 2020-21 season was against Gunter to end non-district play on the way to a 1-17 record.

The Jackets went 12-19 during the 2019-20 season but was again last in the 10-5A standings with a 1-9 mark. The district victory came against second-place McKinney North and those 12 overall wins are the high-water mark for the program since 2010-11.

Rhodes’ best season was his first in charge as it ended in a playoff appearance.

He was serving as an assistant when Chet Byerly left after five seasons to be an assistant at The Woodlands. The athletic director at the time, Chad Rogers, moved Rhodes to the head of the bench in the spring of 2018.

That fall the Jackets had an 8-20 record in the regular season but finished fourth in the district standings at 3-7, ahead of Wylie East and Sherman, to end the program’s eight-year playoff drought. Denison lost its bi-district match-up to 9-5A champ Frisco Lone Star, 76-50, and is still searching for its first playoff victory since 2010.

Rhodes is a 1996 Denison graduate who went to Stephen F. Austin and returned to the Denison ISD as a coach in 2012 after volunteering with the North Texas Job Corps Center and working as the executive director of the Denison Boys & Girls Club.

He was a three-year varsity basketball player who earned all-state honors as well as being a regional track qualifier in his senior year.

The latest realignment released by the University Interscholastic League in early February has Denison in District 13-5A with Sherman, Greenville, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa and Princeton for the next two years.