Defending region champs eliminate Van Alstyne again

LEWISVILLE — It was a collision course everyone saw coming because the bracket lined up exactly like last year.

The Van Alstyne Panthers were more than just competitive in their first couple of 4A seasons; they were among the best programs in the state. And this year’s group found itself on an 18-game winning streak, another district title under its belt and a top five ranking for the success that included the prestigious Whataburger Classic title.

But in the playoffs, and particularly Region II, VA was just one of several heavyweights trying to find its way to state. Doing that would mean meeting up with the three-time defending region champs at some point. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it once again came in the third round.

The match-up between top-ranked Faith Family and the fifth-ranked Panthers ended Van Alstyne’s season with a 91-45 loss in a Class 4A Region II quarterfinal.

“One game can’t take away a wonderful season. I’m just so proud of them. Blessed to be around them every day,” VA head coach Russell Best said. “The kids played hard and battled.”

Faith Family (32-4) will face Kaufman in the region semifinals on Friday night at Texas A&M-Commerce. Playing in the other region semifinal is Dallas Carter, who was ranked just in front of VA at No. 4. Five of the eight region quarterfinalists were in the top 25 and the Panthers needed a last-second shot in the area round to beat Wilmer-Hutchins, which was 17th in the rankings.

J.J. Boling had 15 points, Carson Brown added 12 points, Blake Skipworth chipped in nine points and Gavin Montgomery totaled seven points for Van Alstyne (29-6).

Brandon Walker scored 23 points, T.J. Caldwell added 19 points, Isaiah Jones totaled 15 points and Jadyn Toppin chipped in 12 points for Oak Cliff Faith Family, which has now won 18 straight Region II playoff games.

This region quarterfinals rematch of Faith Family’s 89-61 victory played out in a similar fashion after a somewhat close first quarter.

The duo of Caldwell, who has signed with Ole Miss and is ranked as the 96th-best player in the country and the ninth-best in Texas according to 247Sports, and Walker, who signed with UT-Arlington, was too much to overcome.

The Panthers were willing to push the tempo with the Eagles at the start, even though Faith Family took an 8-4 lead.

But Boling hit a couple of shots in the paint, including and up-and-under drive, before Skipworth drilled a three from the left wing to give Van Alstyne a slim 11-10 advantage in the middle of the first quarter.

From that point until the end of the frame, the Panthers only managed a three-point play by Montgomery and a Brown free throw.

After Caldwell and Peyton Gusters scored to put Faith Family back in front for good, the Eagles got a seven-point swing in 11 seconds that came in the middle of a 13-0 run.

A three-point play, two technical free throws and a Walker bucket with just over two minutes to go widened the gap to double digits for good after Faith Family was up 25-15 following the opening stanza.

Skipworth had a three-pointer for the only Van Alstyne points in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter and Faith Family pumped its lead to near 20 a couple of times – the last of the half coming on a Caldwell jumper right before the buzzer for a 44-25 advantage.

“We lost the tempo there a bit in the second quarter,” Best said. “First half they didn’t have a lot of first shots that went in. I thought we did a pretty decent job on the boards but some loose balls and breaks didn’t go our way.”

Had the Panthers been able to convert better on free throws and saw a couple of layups go down, it could have been at least a manageable deficit coming out of the locker room.

“We had some easy stuff their length bothered us on,” Best said about a lineup that could throw out four players at least six-foot-five including the 6-7 Toppin and 6-11 Doryan Onwuchekwa. “It’s hard to simulate that in practice.”

Faith Family ended any chance of a comeback with a 12-0 run to open the second half that was spearheaded by Caldwell and Walker for a 56-25 advantage just three minutes into the third quarter and the Eagles were on their way to a 73-38 lead going to the fourth.