College Roundup — Grayson women's hoops loses in Region V tourney

WOLFFORTH — Marta Duda had 14 points and four rebounds but Grayson College came up short against South Plains College, 63-57, in the opening round of the Region V Tournament at Frenship’s Tiger Pit.

Daiysha Brown added 12 points and six rebounds, Kiyara Howard-Garza scored 10 points and Fatou Thiam totaled eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Vikings (19-12).

Faija Todd scored 17 points for South Plains College (18-8).

Softball

NTJCAC

McLennan 3, Grayson College 2

WACO — Kenna Collett was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI but Grayson College was swept by McLennan College after a 3-2 loss in a double-header to open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Sage Harlow and Azia Lokeni scored for the Lady Vikings (9-3, 0-2), who host McLennan in a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started the day with a 5-1 loss. Collett was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Kaylee Hewitt singled and walked, Amiah Galcatcher singled and Ellie Vance scored.

Baseball

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 10, Central Oklahoma 3

DURANT, Okla. — Reid Rice homered twice and drove in five runs as Southeastern cruised to a 10-3 win over Central Oklahoma in non-conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Angel Ochoa finished with two hits and drove in a run while Cameron French and Blake McQuain also had two hits and Dylan Herd drove in a run for the Savage Storm (12-4), which travels to Southern Nazarene for a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.

Conner Priest got the start and did not allow an earned run on two hits with six strikeouts in four innings while Coby Langford added three scoreless innings, giving up two hits, to earn the win.