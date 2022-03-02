Baseball Roundup — Jackets open with a win; Howe tops Whitesboro

Herald Democrat

Canaan Farley Jr. did not allow an earned run on three hits while striking out 12 with a walk in four innings as the Denison Yellow Jackets opened their season with a 4-2 home victory against Argyle Liberty Christian.

Farley Jr. also singled and scored, Peyton Johnson tripled and scored, Ty Kirkbride doubled, drove in a run and scored and Jack Aleman scored for Denison, which had a 3-1 lead after two innings.

The Yellow Jackets will compete in the Collin County Classic starting on Thursday.

Howe 10, Whitesboro 8

In Whitesboro, Austin Haley hit a grand slam as Howe won a slugfest against Whitesboro in non-district action.

Luke Lopez was 2-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Carson Daniels was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Parker Pecina walked three times and scored three times for Howe (1-1), which plays in the Van Alstyne Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Clayton Knight was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked three times, drove in two and scored twice, Torran Naglestad was 2-for-3 and Jace Sanders was 2-for-5 and scored for Whitesboro (1-1), which plays in the Bowie-Henrietta Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 9, Ector 1

In Sadler, Kota Richardson was 3-for-4 with two triples, three RBI and scored twice and allowed an unearned run on no hits with 15 strikeouts and a walk in five innings as S&S defeated Ector in non-district action.

Landon Lewis drove in two runs, Keeden Jones singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Ryan Smith singled and scored twice and Gavyn Collins singled, walked twice and scored for S&S (2-1), which competes in the Era Tournament starting on Thursday.

Alvord 8, Tioga 1

In Tioga, Hayden Hilliard singled and drove in a run during Tioga’s non-district loss against Alvord.

Logan Westbrook singled and scored while Caden Pelley, Johnny Dorpinghaus, Austin Norwood and Tyler Henley all chipped in hits for Tioga (0-1), which competes in the Era Tournament starting on Thursday.