Austin College basketball players earn All-SCAC honors for 2021-22

Herald Democrat

Austin College women's basketball players Sarah Putnicki, Natalie McCoy, and Kacie West were each named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play during the 2021-22 season.

Putnicki, a freshman forward from Gunter, was a second-team All-SCAC selection as well as being named to the All-Freshman Team. She averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and a block per game.

McCoy, a senior guard from San Antonio, was a third-team All-SCAC pick after averaging 11.5 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

West, a senior guard from Sulphur, Okla., was an honorable mention selection after she led the 'Roos with 12.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Dick, Jones Earn All-SCAC Honors

Austin College men's basketball players Tristan Dick and Jason Jones were each named honorable mention All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference for their performances during the 2021-22 season.

Dick, a junior guard from Houston, averaged 12.8 points and added 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Jones, a sophomore forward from Houston, averaged 8.5 points and was among the SCAC leaders with 8.3 rebounds per contest. He also added 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks and finished the season shooting 51.1% from the field.