Soccer Roundup — Sherman stays in playoff chase with shutout victory

Herald Democrat

Paxson Wecker had a goal and an assist and the fifth-place Sherman Bearcats picked up a crucial victory against fourth-place Lovejoy, 2-0, in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Reynaldo Quiroz got Sherman (8-8-3, 4-6-1) on the board with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half by scoring off an assist from Wecker.

Wecker pushed the lead to the final score almost 16 minutes into the second half and Luis Terrazas made seven saves as the Bearcats kept Lovejoy (6-7-4, 4-4-3) off the scoreboard.

The Leopards are now just four points in front of the Bearcats with three matches remaining. Sherman hosts sixth-place The Colony on Friday night.

McKinney North 5, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against district co-leader McKinney North during District 10-5A action at MISD Stadium.

Denison (3-14-3, 0-10-1) will travel to Prosper Rock Hill, which is tied with McKinney North (13-4-1, 10-1) atop the district standings.

The Bulldogs led only 1-0 at half-time before breaking the match open with four goals in the second half.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 5, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North during 10-5A action at MISD Stadium.

The loss knocked Denison (13-7-2, 5-6) out of a fourth-place tie with McKinney North (11-8, 6-5) for the district’s final playoff spot with three matches remaining.

The Lady Jackets are now tied with The Colony for fifth place. Denison hosts first-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

Lovejoy 8, Sherman 0

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place Lovejoy in district play at Sherman High School.

Sherman (3-13-2, 0-10-1) will travel to The Colony on Friday night.

Lovejoy (15-2-1, 9-2) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.