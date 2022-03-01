Sherman drops wild opener against Frisco Centennial

What looked like a pitcher’s duel after four innings spun wildly out of control, evidenced by the 16 runs, the three lead changes and the one which almost led to a walk-off that followed.

First games have a tendency to wind up with many twists and turns and while the final three innings provided plenty of action, the Sherman Bearcats left the tying run just 90 feet away in a 10-9 loss against Frisco Centennial at SHS.

“That was the sign of us not playing a lot yet. We did a lot of good things offensively,” Sherman head coach Chris Anderson said. “That was really our first taste to see us play. We’re still figuring out a few spots, getting guys to fit into their roles.”

Logan Williams went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Connor Clark was 2-for-3 with two triples and scored twice and Trevor VanSant was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored for Sherman, which opens the Collin County Classic on Thursday with games against Plano East and Denton Ryan.

James Darroch went 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in two runs and scored for Centennial, which did all its scoring in the fifth and seventh innings. The Titans finished with just five hits, taking advantage of five errors, six walks and three hit batsmen.

Sherman nearly had the final say with a two-out rally in its last at-bat. Gabe Blankenship walked with one out and Adam Young was hit by a pitch before a forceout at third. Williams tripled to the left-center gap and stood on third as the tying run but was stranded there when Derek Baker struck out.

Frisco Centennial had put together a six-run seventh inning as the first eight batters reached. Cannon Green walked to open the frame and Darroch tripled to deep center. Connor Clark came on to try and close out the game but Hunter LaPolt had an RBI single past third to pull the Titans within a run and then Tyler Hughes singled to put the go-ahead run on base with no outs. Tyler Hughes’ grounder up the middle was bobbled behind second and the bases were loaded.

Tyler Rich walked on a 3-2 pitch to tie the game and a wild pitch gave Centennial the lead despite an extremely close play at the plate after Brandon Fine quickly recovered the ball near the backstop.

Jace Patton bunted into a fielder’s choice that plated another run and Colby Braswell had a fielder’s choice which also didn’t result in an out that made it 10-7. Two strikeouts and a force at third kept the deficit there

“It was the inning that never ended,” Anderson said.

After falling behind in the top of the fifth, the Bearcats regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Clark ripped a triple that one-hopped off the left-field wall to open the frame and Paxton Samuelson served an RBI single the other way into left to tie the game.

After he stole second and third, Fine gave Sherman a 5-4 lead with a single through the left side.

The Bearcats tacked on a two-out run when Drake Dodder was hit by a pitch. He took a big lead off first, drew the attention of reliever Harris Woertendyke and he ran towards Dodder before whirling to throwing home. It went to the backstop and courtesy runner Cooper Morgan scored.

“Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll be fine,” Anderson said. “They answered well.”

Sherman gained a two-out insurance run in the sixth when Clark tripled to the left-center gap and Landen Brand followed with an RBI infield single in the hole at short.

Landon Gutierrez ran into trouble in the top of the fifth but nearly escaped. Instead Centennial came out of the half-inning with the lead. Rich walked and went to second on an errant pickoff throw. After a sacrifice bunt, Haden Schumacher fouled out on a bunt attempt.

A fly ball to short left field off Max Compton’s bat should have ended the inning ended in an error and Centennial was on the board.

The Titans pulled within a run after Green was hit by a pitch and a passed ball moved the runners up. Darroch hit a bouncer to the right side that deflected off a sliding first baseman Brand to second baseman Baker, whose throw to a covering Gutierrez was just a tad late for the final out and it was a 3-2 game.

“Gutierrez looked really, really good on the mound,” Anderson said.

VanSant came on and allowed a walk before Fine’s return throw to the mound following a pitch got away and Green raced home with the tying run.

Consecutive hit by pitches loaded the bases and then forced in a run to put Centennial ahead 4-3.

VanSant gave the Bearcats a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he hammered an RBI double into the left-field corner that scored courtesy runner Christian Bailey from first with one out.

Sherman missed a couple of early opportunities to extend its lead. It left a pair of runners in scoring position in the second and in the third Clark reached third base on a walk and two stolen bases with one out but was stranded there.

The Bearcats went up 2-0 on VanSant’s two-out RBI single to center drove in Caleb Thompson, who started the inning with a walk and stole second.

Frisco Centennial loaded the bases in the top of the second with one out but the Titans failed on a suicide squeeze and Gutierrez ended the threat with a strikeout.

Sherman jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Williams singled up the middle and stole second. With one out, Clark grounded out to short and LaPolt tried to nab Williams rounding third too hard and his high throw across the diamond went to the fence, allowing Williams to trot home.