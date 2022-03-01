S&S hires Hebron OC Hill as head football coach, athletic director

SADLER — The S&S ISD approved the hiring of Hebron offensive coordinator Jeff Hill to be its head football coach and athletic director, bringing him back to a familiar stretch of Highway 82 in his first opportunity to lead a program.

Hill replaces Josh Aleman, who stepped down after three seasons in mid-January to be the offensive coordinator at Denton Braswell.

“I knew a couple people in the area and they had nothing but good things to say about S&S,” Hill said. “I could see myself here. I could see my family here. You have the sense this is the place I’d like to be.”

Hill moved to Bonham when his parents took coaching positions at the high school — his father Ronnie joined the football staff in 1997 and eventually became the Warriors head coach from 2000-03 with a 19-22 record and a playoff appearance while his mother Robyn was hired as head volleyball coach and put together an outstanding run from 1997-2008 that included nearly 300 wins, eight playoff appearances, seven district titles and the program’s only appearance at the state tournament by reaching the semifinals in 2006.

The gymnasium at Bonham’s L.H. Rather Junior High was dedicated in her honor after she passed away following a three-year cancer battle in 2015.

“I could never really see myself doing anything else. I’ve been around school districts since I was five years old,” Hill said. “I don’t see it as a career or a job. I see it as life. This is what we do.”

Hill started at quarterback for Bonham, graduated in 2003 and went on to play at Bacone College and Southeastern Oklahoma State before ultimately earning his degree from North Texas in 2009.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at Whitewright that fall through 2014 and then was the middle school coordinator for Creek Valley Middle School in the Carrollton ISD for one year before being hired at Class 6A Hebron.

Hill was on the Hawks staff for the past seven seasons and in charge of the offense for the last three.

“I always wanted to go experience the bigger level. I learned a lot, got to be part of a lot of big games,” Hill said. “You always kinda miss home. Growing up in the Texoma area, I was aware of the values and the commitment of these towns. It feels right. It feels wonderful to be back.”

During his stint with the Hawks they made the playoffs every year except for 2020, when COVID-19 limited the team to seven games and two district match-ups were ruled no-contests.

This past fall Hebron went 5-6 with a bi-district loss against Allen. In 2018, the Hawks finished 8-5 with a region semifinal appearance as part of four straight seasons with eight victories from 2016-19.

“I’m multiple. I like to fit the offense to what’s best for the kids,” Hill said. “Your base stuff stays the same but how you do it varies. It’s not about fitting the kids in the offense but about fitting the offense to the kids.”

Hill inherits a program from Aleman, who went 9-22 at the school, which made the second round of the playoffs in 2020.

This past season S&S finished 2-8 overall and 2-4 in District 8-3A (II) action. The Rams were a victory short of a second straight playoff berth — a 14-0 loss against Whitewright was the difference between the final postseason spot and fifth place in the standings.

S&S went 0-4 in non-district play, then had wins over Blue Ridge and Lone Oak before ending the season with losses against the four 8-3A (II) playoff teams — Gunter, Bells, Leonard and Whitewright.

Aleman took over a program that went 0-10 before his arrival and was 1-9 in his first season with a victory against Callisburg in the third-to-last-game of the season to snap an 18-game losing streak.

In 2020 the Rams reached the area round before losing to Holliday for a 6-5 record. S&S went 3-3 in 8-3A (II) contests to earn the third seed for the postseason. The 20-7 win over Blooming Grove in the bi-district round was the program’s first playoff victory since a region semifinal appearance in 2014.

“Josh has absolutely done a great job the past three years. He left a good foundation and I’m just trying to take it a little further,” Hill said. “I want to make sure we win.”

In addition to a new head coach, the Rams are headed into a new district starting this fall. After coming back into a more Texoma-based district for the past two years, the University Interscholastic League shipped S&S back to a western district and is in 6-3A (II) with Callisburg, Henrietta, Holliday, Valley View and City View for the next two seasons.

“It was surprising but at the same time it gives our kids more opportunities,” Hill said. “I think it can benefit us. Consistency is what we’re looking for.”

Hill will also oversee an athletic department for the first time.

“We want to make it a positive and memorable experience — that athletics is the best part of their day; that they want to be around their coaches and teammates,” Hill said. “Instill that family mentality of we’re all pulling this rope in the same direction.”