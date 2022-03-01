College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball wins; SOSU softball loses 2

Herald Democrat

Noah Brewer hit a grand slam, drove in seven, walked three times and scored three runs as Grayson College defeated Seminole State College, 20-4, in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Dax Dathe was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, a walk, six RBI and scored, Connor McGinnis was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Brandon Howell walked four times and scored five times, Yanluis Ortiz walked five times and scored three runs and Nick Vernars singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the Vikings (10-5), who are off until playing at Northeast Texas Community College on Monday afternoon.

Howard Payne 7, Austin College 4

CLEBURNE — Zack Mahoney was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked and scored twice but Austin College suffered a 7-4 loss against Howard Payne in non-conference action.

Scott Hosmer also homered, Logan Ballard was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Branson Vrazel walked twice and Jake Webster walked and scored for Austin College (0-6), which hosts Blackburn College in a non-conference series starting on Saturday.

Softball

Non-conference

Texas A&M-Commerce 10, Southeastern Oklahoma State 4

COMMERCE — Southeastern Oklahoma State was swept in a non-conference double-header, 5-1 and 10-4, with No. 23 Texas A&M-Commerce.

In the opening loss, Peyton Streetman had two hits while Alexis Lambert added an RBI double for the Savage Storm (10-10), who host Southern Nazarene for a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.

Southeastern tied the second game at four in the sixth before A&M-Commerce scored four times in the bottom of the inning.

Kady Fryrear had two hits and drove in a run while Kyia Monahwee, Lambert and Jaleigh Durst each drove in a run.